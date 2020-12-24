People taking to air in increasing numbers for holiday

Almost 1.2 million people took to the skies in the United States on Wednesday, the most since the pandemic erupted in March, despite warnings against large gatherings and travel during the holidays. People have flocked to airports in the past week, according to Transportation Security Administration data. An average of more than 1 million people a day passed through TSA screening over the past week, which is a post-coronavirus record. The passenger levels remain far below what was typical before the pandemic, when airlines routinely carried more than 2.5 million people a day during busy periods. Airlines are set to receive a financial lifeline of $15 billion for payrolls in a virus relief package Congress passed this week if President Trump signs it into law. The money will allow carriers to bring back furloughed workers, but Trump has balked at other provisions in the measure. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

RESTAURANTS

Business is up at fast-food restaurants thanks to drive-through sales

With most restaurants closed or operating at reduced capacity, customers have flocked to fast-food restaurants, including McDonald’s and Burger King, where they can simply drive through to grab food. That’s helped Cargill Inc.’s protein sales to food-services business to return to near normal, while Sanderson Farms Inc. is encouraged by the chicken-sandwich rivalry among quick-service restaurants. Same-store sales at fast-food restaurants in November rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier after plunging more than 20 percent in April, according to a MillerPulse index. Figures may improve more in 2021, with McDonald’s planning faux-meat burgers and a new crispy chicken sandwich early next year, competing with Chick-fil-A Inc. and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Mortgage rates fall to another record low

Long-term mortgage rates dropped this week to a record low for the 16th time in 2020, reflecting an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to a record low 2.66 percent from 2.67 percent last week. A year ago, it stood at 3.74 percent. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, dipped to 2.19 percent from 2.21 percent. A year ago, it was 3.19 percent. The five-year adjustable rate mortgage was unchanged this week at 2.79 percent. A year ago, it was at 3.45 percent. Helped by rock-bottom rates, the housing market has been a source of strength in an economy pounded by the coronavirus outbreak. The Federal Reserve has pushed the interest rate it controls to zero in an effort to help the economy rebound from a springtime shutdown. But home sales have been stalled by a lack of properties on the market. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department reported that sales of new single-family homes sank 11 percent from October to November, though purchases remain up nearly 21 percent from a year ago. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOD INDUSTRY

Hams, turkey costs more this holiday season

Americans are paying more for their holiday hams and turkeys this year. And it’s all down to the pandemic. Meat plants are operating with fewer workers as packers try to avoid a repeat of this spring, when thousands of employees caught the virus, prompting plant closures. That means some labor-intensive tasks such as slicing ham off the bone have fallen by the wayside while workers focus on slaughtering animals. The lingering issues have helped to prop up meat prices and have draw down reserves from cold storage. Consumers staying away from sit-down restaurants have also bolstered prices, as well as sales at grocery stores and other retail outlets. That’s even as family gatherings are set to be smaller. For country hams, average prices in the United States were $3.82 per pound in the week ended Dec. 12, according to Nielsen data. That’s up 6.5 percent for the same week a year ago. Meanwhile, turkey breasts were fetching an average of $2.93 per pound, up 8.2 percent. The higher retail prices come even as values in the wholesale market decline, with more meat hitting the market. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS