Getaways in a glass, a virtual film fest, and planning a Christmas do-over with a holiday-themed cruise in July

Dreaming of the day when you can enjoy iconic cocktails in a place other than your living room? You’re not alone. Loews Boston Hotel and Precinct Kitchen + Bar have crafted a new cocktail, “Whiskey Winter,” to offer a little taste of Boston and PK+B to those yearning for a night on their famed Back Bay patio. The recipe, combining Makers Mark, Madeira, simple syrup, and egg, is an easy-to-make beverage for sipping in the comfort of home while winter winds swirl. www.facebook.com/LoewsBostonHotel/photos/a.270462829750293/2076646019131956/ When you’re ready for a change of scenery, the Loews Boston Hotel — located in the former Boston Police Headquarters — is touting its House Arrest Package, featuring a $25 credit to the Sundry Shop per stay, one complimentary movie and free Wi-fi. The hotel observes strict CDC and WHO guidelines and protocols. Rates from $159 through December 2021. 855-647-0872. www.loewshotels.com/boston-hotel/specials

FILM SERIES GOES VIRTUAL

You may not be able to travel to Vermont right now because of strict quarantine measures, but that doesn’t mean Vermont can’t (virtually) come to you. This year’s Woodstock Vermont Film Series, presented by Billings Farm & Museum, is available for viewing via on-demand streaming. Curated by Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven, the selections aim to transport viewers to a variety of cultures, critical historic moments, and destinations with a strong sense of place. Extended through mid-April, films include “The Booksellers” (exploring the unique world of antiquarian booksellers), “River City Drumbeat” (empowering Black youth through music and drumming), “Desert One” (documentary thriller about President Carter’s failed mission to free 52 US hostages in Iran), and more. Most films are available for a four-day viewing window, Thursdays through Sundays. General admission: $12. Multiple passes from $36. billingsfarm.org/filmseries/

THERE:

JOYFUL AND SOULFUL HOLIDAY PERFORMANCES

Gather the family to watch an hourlong original production of festive song and dance presented by Cleveland’s Karamu House, the oldest Black performing arts institute in the nation. Available online through Jan. 9, “Joyful, A Karamu Holiday Celebration” features a talented cast of vocalists and dancers in an exuberant and soulful holiday concert with songs — new and old — celebrating cultures and traditions from around the world. Each ticket allows you the opportunity to stream the show on your favorite device, at any time of the day. Once started, you’ll have 48 hours to finish watching the show. Tickets sales help support the 104-year-old theater that has been closed to the public due to the pandemic. Fittingly, the meaning of “Karamu” in Swahili is “place of joyful gathering.” $24.99. karamuhouse.org/events/joyful

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Christmas celebrations may be radically different this year, but who says the holiday can only be celebrated in December? Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is offering the ultimate 2020 gift: A Christmas do-over next summer when it’s (hopefully!) safe to reunite with family. The luxury river cruise company is launching two “Christmas in July” summer sailings aboard the S.S. Maria Theresa, on July 11 and July 18, with stops in Budapest, Vienna, Salzburg, Passau, and more. During these seven-night itineraries, travelers will celebrate in style with red and green festive décor. Family-friendly activities will include gingerbread house decorating, holiday cocktail mixology classes, ornament making, and photos with Santa. Dining venues will serve winter-themed cuisine and beverages. (Frozen hot chocolate, chilled eggnog, and spiced mulled wine, anyone?) Rates from $3,499. Book by Jan. 8 and save $500 per person, plus additional early booking discounts including 25 percent off for kids. 800-257-2407, https://www.uniworld.com/us/themed-cruises/christmas-in-july

EVERYWHERE:

CAR REPAIR SENSOR

As road trips become a preferred travel mode this year, drivers need to be aware of their car’s maintenance needs — especially when something goes awry. The FIXD Sensor is a smart device that diagnoses potential car trouble in real time and explains the details to drivers in easy-to-understand terms. Through an app, you’ll learn just how serious the issue is, and whether you need to pull off the road immediately or can safely continue your trip. Just plug the device in a port under the driver’s side dashboard, start the car, and tap “scan” on the app to decode and monitor your car’s health in real time. Works with all gas-powered cars and trucks built after 1996 and diesels built after 2008. $59. Or get a free sensor when you subscribe to FIXD Premium, which includes on-call support from mechanics, free cost estimates, and money-saving tools. $69.99. www.fixd.com

LIQUID CHALK FOR SAFER GRIP

Calling all sports enthusiasts! Free climbers, dead-lifters, cross-fitters, and racket-swingers who are looking to get out again safely may want to consider the newest product from Colorado-based Friction Labs. Secret Stuff Hygienic Liquid Chalk is made with an 80 percent ethyl-alcohol base proven by CU Anschutz to deactivate COVID-19, and a pure magnesium-carbonate formula that keeps hands drier, longer. With less dust and mess and a formula to kill germs, Secret Stuff Hygienic aims to take “clean chalk” to the next level. $19.

NECEE REGIS

