Khloe Kardashian and daughter, True, photographed at Lookout Farm in Natick

Nope. Apparently, not even then.

But at a small family-owned farm, in the middle of a pandemic, in an unassuming Massachusetts town days before Christmas?

With a following of over 124 million people, Khloe Kardashian knows better than anyone that public appearances don’t often go unnoticed.

Reality television star Kardashian was spotted Wednesday at Lookout Farm in Natick with 2-year-old daughter, True, according to a report from TMZ.

The timing adds up, as newly-acquired Celtics center Tristan Thompson, who is True’s father, played in the Celtics’ home opener at the TD Garden Wednesday night.

The photo, captured by TMZ, shows Kardashian, 36, holding hands with her daughter next to a “Follow Your Taste Buds” Lookout Farm sign and logo.

The Belkin family-owned farm offers apple picking and outdoor activities — an appropriate destination for this week’s sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Kardashian wore jeans, a black puffer, beanie, mask, and high-heel boots.

One photo, also uploaded by TMZ, zoomed in on Kardashian and True’s clasped hands, which revealed a giant ring on Kardashians left finger, sparking speculation that she and Thompson, 29, might have gotten engaged.

The pair was spotted earlier this month having dinner at Zuma Boston at the Four Seasons Hotel on Dalton Street.

