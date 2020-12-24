Mary Callanan on dreams of Greece and that feeling you get when you cross the Piscataqua Bridge into Maine

Mary Callanan and her husband, Larry Finlayson, in Paris in October 2019, in front of the Siene, with the Musée d'Orsay in the background.

While performing in the musical “Mamma Mia!,” Broadway veteran Mary Callanan saw her character, Rosie, travel to an island in Greece for her best friend’s wedding. In real life, the Brighton native — who lives south of Boston with her husband, Larry Finlayson — has never been to Greece, but is looking forward to going once the pandemic is over and she and her husband have time. In the meantime, with touring on hold (she was on a national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater production of “My Fair Lady,” when everything closed down in March) Callanan has teamed up with her longtime musical collaborator, Brian Patton, for a virtual cabaret show — complete with costume changes and signature cocktails — called “Tipsy Tuesdays.” She called the weekly series — which airs Tuesday nights at 7:30 via Patton’s Facebook page — a “virtual piano bar” that includes everything from Broadway show tunes to American Songbook classics. “We love it,” said Callanan, who has appeared in three Broadway shows (“Mamma Mia!,” “Annie,” and “Bandstand”). “The only thing that is missing is the audience. Without them, it’s simply a dress rehearsal — with full costume, makeup, sound, and lights. It’s just a run-through because we need the audience to share the emotional ride with us.” And even though there is no live audience, Callanan said that she and Patton enjoy receiving online feedback and song requests. “It isn’t the same [as performing live], but it’s still lots of fun.” We caught up with Callanan to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? Hands down, Paris. For me, it has everything: beautiful setting, unparalleled food and drink, endless exploration, culture, history, and — best of all — romance!