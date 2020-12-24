5 destinations to satisfy your wanderlust post-pandemic

Before you rush to your travel agent or booking website of choice, please be aware that planning travel in 2021 will be like playing the lottery, hopefully with better odds. Therefore, any travel suggestions offered here come with a hearty side of “Honestly, I have no idea if you should plan this,” and “Sorry, my crystal ball is in the shop.” The usual “Where to travel in [fill in year here]” list still feels uncomfortable to tick off at the moment because the dynamics of coronavirus are consistently shifting. But we’re all aching to hit the road, so let’s give this a go. I’m following a key assumption in compiling a short and sweet list of where to travel next year, primarily that by the third quarter of 2021, most of us (a lot of us?) will have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the borders of states and countries will have reopened. Fingers crossed, and here we go.

In 2020, New York City was, yet again, declared done, over, and finished. I’m not sure when people are going to stop making this declaration, because it’s never true. In 2021, if all goes according to plan, Broadway will be back and restaurants that survived the pandemic will be gratefully welcoming back visitors with a bear hug and a smile. OK, maybe not a smile. The hard-hit city, which is heavily dependent on tourism dollars, needs you back, and let’s face it, you need New York as well.

BIG ISLAND (ISLAND OF HAWAII)

Hawaii is another tourist hot spot that was hammered when the lockdowns of 2020 began. Many in the travel and tourism sector lost their jobs as airports and hotels sat empty for much of the year. If you’re able to make the 13-hour flight from Boston to Hawaii, you can help put an economic defibrillator on the island’s big heart and help jump start its economy. But don’t just go simply for altruistic purposes, the Big Island is worth exploring, especially if you’ve already done Maui and Oahu. Its natural wonders deserve more than a day trip, so give it a week, or, at least four or five days.

A boat dock at Crocus Bay in Anguilla. Eric Rojas/New York Times

ANGUILLA

The tiny island north of St. Maarten is home to 33 beaches and is known for both gorgeous villa rentals and award-winning hotels, including Belmond Cap Juluca and Frangipani Beach Resort. But in 2020 the island was also known for its strict protocols surrounding COVID-19 and travel. It was so strict that an American couple that dared to violate the island’s quarantine protocols were brought to court and charged $5,000. That kind of commitment to safety (along with the beautiful beaches) inspires confidence that the island will be equally strict post-vaccine, either checking vaccination cards or making sure its residents have been vaccinated.

A photographer arranges a tripod beside the ocean to document the sunrise on Nov. 29, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Mark Makela/Getty Images

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.

If you haven’t heard much about Rehoboth Beach, that will be changing in 2021. The president-elect has a $2.7 million home here, and much the way that Kennebunkport, Maine, Martha’s Vineyard, and Florida’s Mar-A-Largo wound up in the news every summer, or winter, Rehoboth Beach is headed for the same notoriety. For New Englanders, a big draw is the gorgeous beaches with slightly warmer ocean water and a retro-licious boardwalk. Some come for the annual Elvis festival, others make the trip because Rehoboth is known as a prime LGBTQ vacation destination. This year, another draw will likely be catching a glimpse of the newest occupant of the White House.

UNESCO world heritage site of historic downtown Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. PiLensPhoto - stock.adobe.com

NOVA SCOTIA

For those of us who make annual pilgrimages to Canada, 2020 left us in a sad state. I have no doubt that I’ll be in Montreal as soon as travel restrictions are lifted, but man cannot live on Montreal bagels and poutine alone (except for maybe this man). Nova Scotia, a 3½-hour ferry ride from Bar Harbor, has history, nature, and its capital city of Halifax has a fantastic waterfront with one of the world’s longest boardwalks (who knew?). There are UNESCO towns and landscapes, rocky coasts, and great hiking. Best of all, you can lose yourself in the landscape, relax, and remind yourself over and over that it’s no longer 2020.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.