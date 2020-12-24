Where to order your New Year’s take-home feasts

In the Back Bay, Porto offers a dine-in menu from 1 p.m. as well as a “Porto at Home” kit for two: a dozen Island Creek oysters, fresh pasta, truffles, caviar, champagne, and more. Visit www.porto-boston.com for menus.

Normally, Quick Bite previews a newly opened restaurant, but times are different right now. Existing businesses need our support. Next week, several will welcome the end of 2020 with special menus. Consider celebrating alongside them. Ahead, here’s a sampling of offerings around town.

Oysters from Season to Go.

In Everett, Red 8 at Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway) offers a family-style Chinese feast, including lobster and whole roasted duck, through Jan. 3. Order at 857-770-3388.

In Harvard Square, Longfellow Bar (40 Brattle St. at Brattle Square) and Waypoint (1030 Massachusetts Ave. at Ellery Street) each offer celebration kits with snacks like crab Rangoon nachos and Thai sausage pigs in a blanket, plus holiday cocktails, champagne flutes, and more. Call 617-864-2300 or 617-864-2100 to order.

In Jamaica Plain, Vee Vee (763 Centre St. at Thomas Street) offers an ongoing takeout menu with comforting specials like fried chicken and chicken pot pie, and curbside service. Visit www.veeveejp.com.

In Lexington, the Inn at Hastings Park (2027 Massachusetts Ave. at Worthen Road) serves a four-course dinner for two, with complimentary sparkling wine: choose from filet mignon, duck cassoulet, or spiced acorn squash. Pick-up on Dec. 31. Visit www.innathastingspark.com to order.

In Medford, Neighborhood Kitchen (84 Spring St. at Magoun Avenue) prepares heat-and-eat pans of Caribbean lasagna, fried lobster tails, bacon-scallion macaroni and cheese, and more. They feed up to six people. Visit www.nkboston.com.

In North Cambridge, bring home a four-course dinner from Season to Go (2447 Massachusetts Ave. at Gold Star Road), with oysters Rockefeller and beef Wellington or roasted chestnut agnolotti and wild mushroom strudel, plus an optional wine pairing. See full menus at seasontogo.com/new-years-eve.

In the Seaport, Chickadee (21 Drydock Ave.) prepares a holiday essentials takeout kit, with Bloody Mary mix, caviar, champagne, bon-bons, and other indulgences to help 2020 fade from view. Pick up on Dec. 31; see the menu at www.toasttab.com/chickadee.

In the South End, Frenchie (560 Tremont St. at Waltham Street) offers a holiday menu with smoked salmon, cheese, charcuterie, foie gras, branzino, lobster thermidor, and sides aplenty. Order by Dec. 28 at www.frenchieboston.com.

Nearby, Coppa (253 Shawmut Ave. at Milford Street) serves family-style lasagna, porchetta, and black truffle pasta, with add-ons like a two-foot Italian grinder, shellfish, and even fleece blankets. Email ryan@coppaboston.com by Dec. 27.