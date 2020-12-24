Where to travel for the first half of 2021 (pre-vaccine edition)

But, until then, there’s no need to chuck those early 2021 travel plans in the bin. With a little imagination you can start the year with some exciting trips. Here are a few suggestions to guide you to some of the hottest pre-vaccine vacation hot spots. Bonus, these suggestions are about as budget-friendly as you can get.

We’re so close. COVID-19 vaccines are currently being jabbed into the arms of health care workers and those most vulnerable to the virus. Eventually the rest of us will have an opportunity to partake, and then the world will be a much safer place. Travel (knock on wood the size of a Redwood tree) will resume, and your local friendly travel writer will be able to get back to, you know, doing his job.

Who needs Las Vegas when you have a junk drawer filled with mismatched playing cards? Handout (Custom credit)

VISIT YOUR KITCHEN JUNK DRAWER

Who needs Las Vegas when you have seven incomplete and mismatched sets of playing cards just waiting in your kitchen junk drawer. You think the odds are stacked against you in Vegas? Trying playing rummy with a deck missing most of its Jacks and hearts. Because we’re keeping this a budget trip, try betting with items from the drawer. I’ll see your rubber band and raise you three safety pins! To make it extra Vegas-y, play a little Celine Dion or Donny and Marie in the background.

TAKE A WINTER TRIP TO THE EXOTIC IRISH RIVIERA

During the summer of 2020, the beaches of South Boston were a bit of a COVID minefield. But off season, well, these beaches belong to you. Pro tip: Pick the most brutal, bitterly cold day of the winter, drag your beach chair through the sand, and settle in. Wear every piece of winter clothing you own and bask in the murky winter sun. You can even play fun beach games, such as seeing how long it takes your tears to freeze to your cheeks as you think about how much you miss the Caribbean.

Now is the perfect time to delete the thousands of reject photos lingering on your phone. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

DELETE THE LOUSY PHOTOS ON YOUR PHONE AND COMPUTER

Your phone probably has, what, 5,000? 10,000 junk photos you’ve never deleted? There are several trips to be re-experienced as you laboriously hit the delete key on all of your unflattering selfies and multiple sunset pics. Once you get past the 2020 pictures (delete all!), you can breeze back to 2018′s trip to France, or that family trip to Hawaii. You might even have the opportunity to go back on a cruise ship through the wonders of digital photography. Bonus, you don’t need to pack for your delete-cation.

Take a trip via the clothes in your closet. You know, the ones you bought for all of those vacations that never happened in 2020. Handout (Custom credit)

TRAVEL TO THE FURTHEST REACHES OF YOUR CLOTHES CLOSET

So many ensembles just sat in the closet this year, much the way your ample buttocks just sat on the sofa in sweat pants and watched “The Queen’s Gambit.” There were no dress-up dinners to be had in South Beach in 2020, and no fancy meals to suit up for on the last night of your stay in Stockholm. But now you can travel vicariously via clothes that are suddenly a bit too snug. That’s what happens when you eat enough Doritos to keep Frito-Lay in business and your Peloton becomes the world’s most expensive drying rack. But give it a try. Maybe you can get dressed up for that imaginary trip to Vegas (see advice above) or put on some dress shoes and totter around the house with a margarita in hand as if you’re celebrating Mardi Gras. The possibilities are only limited by your imagination, and the clothes that still fit.

Jump in your car and drive to the airport for old times’ sake. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

DRIVE TO THE AIRPORT

There was a time when going to the airport was something that churned up dread in the deepest recesses of your stomach. Now it sounds like a fun novelty, akin to returning to your favorite childhood amusement park. So jump in your car and drive to the airport for old time’s sake. Don’t actually go into the airport (duh), just enjoy the shortest, most traffic-free drive to Logan you’ll ever experience. Because once everyone is vaccinated, driving to the airport will likely be worse than ever.

Shampoos, soaps, and conditioners from hotels visited by Christopher Muther. Keith Bedford

FIND LUXURY UNDER THE BATHROOM SINK

In the before times, I had a habit of stealing soap from hotels. Lots and lots of soap, shampoo, and conditioner. You name it, I took it. Over the past couple of years, hotels have increasingly done away with providing individual bottles and bars and instead have installed dispensers to reduce the number of plastic bottles getting stuck in turtles’ nostrils, or wherever they wind up. But, if you’re a frequent traveler and a bit of a hoarder, why not take a deep dive into the darkest corners under your bathroom sink and seek out the last of your hotel shampoo and shower gel? If you lifted soap from the Langham, it will be as if you’re headed back into the lap of luxury. If you stayed at Motel 6, well, sorry about that.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.