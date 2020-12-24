Authorities identify man killed in single car crash on Route 24 in Randolph

Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man who died Wednesday after his car went off the road and and rolled over into a tree on Route 24 in Randolph, State Police said.
Isbraham Rosa, of Boston, was driving a 2008 Infiniti G35 northbound when he changed from the left lane to the middle lane at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car at 3:50 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The car went off the roadway and rolled over into a tree.
Rosa, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.
Advertisement
The cause of the crash is under investigation, State Police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.