Authorities identify man killed in single car crash on Route 24 in Randolph

Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man who died Wednesday after his car went off the road and and rolled over into a tree on Route 24 in Randolph, State Police said.

Isbraham Rosa, of Boston, was driving a 2008 Infiniti G35 northbound when he changed from the left lane to the middle lane at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car at 3:50 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The car went off the roadway and rolled over into a tree.