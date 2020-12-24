Cardinal O’Malley urges people to embrace unity and positivity in annual Christmas message

To make the holiday “a feast of love and reconciliation,” the cardinal offered several things people can do to spread positivity: “Write a love letter,” “Encourage a young person,” “Forgive an enemy,” among many others.

The actual cause of distance between people, O’Malley said, is “the pandemic of sin,” which he described as “our selfishness, our indifference, our rivalries, our anger, our pride.”

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley spoke of unity in light of physical distancing during the holidays due to the pandemic and likened Christ to a vaccine in his annual Christmas message.

At a news conference at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End on Tuesday, O’Malley urged the faithful to find ways to fully participate in worship — “no pajamas and coffee mugs” — even if they’re watching services from home.

Advertisement

The Archdiocese of Boston will implement coronavirus safety protocols for in-person services, such as having churches operate at reduced capacity and requiring all attendees to register in advance at local parish websites.

Those attending services are required to wear face coverings and social distance, and the archdiocese recommends wearing warm clothes since church windows may be opened to improve airflow. No Christmas carols will be sung aloud at services.

The archdiocese is offering Christmas programming in English and Spanish via livestream and broadcast, and a full schedule is available online at CatholicTV.com/schedule. Parishioners can also visit WatchtheMass.com to view the holiday Mass.

The Cardinal’s full Christmas message can be listened to here or read below:

Our God has made a gift of Himself to us at Christmas. The best way to celebrate Christmas is to make it truly a feast of love and reconciliation.

Christ is like a liberating vaccine leading us from the isolation imposed by the pandemic of sin, by our selfishness, our indifference, our rivalries, our anger, our pride, the real causes of distances between us.

Advertisement

God ‘s love can cure us and set us free.

This Christmas let us mend a quarrel.

Build peace.

Seek out a forgotten friend.

Write a love letter.

Encourage a young person.

Keep a promise.

Forgo a grudge.

Forgive an enemy.

Be gentle.

Express our gratitude.

Welcome a stranger.

Take pleasure in the beauty and the wonder of creation.

Speak out our love.

Speak it again.

Rejoice in God’s gratuitous love and His gifts.

Previous Globe reporting was used in this article.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.