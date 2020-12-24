Community rallies for family after 7-year-old girl dies in Providence fire

“I knew they would be the most scared,” Asencio said.

The Sandoval family and their relatives, who rented the nine-bedroom house at 10 Lucy St. from her parents, were also family friends, she told the Globe. In the confusion and panic outside the burning house, Asencio told the firefighters to look in the basement for the boy who lived there, and on the second-floor for two little girls.

PROVIDENCE — Yesmin Asencio saw the house that her father had rebuilt engulfed in flames Tuesday and screamed to the firefighters that there could be children inside.

Investigators are focused on the propane tanks on the back deck of the house at 10 Lucy St., Providence, which was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. Amanda Milkovits

The boy had gotten out safely, but the firefighters found the two sisters in their back bedroom on the smoke-filled second floor. They rushed the girls to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where 7-year-old Ashley “Nataly” Sandoval died. Her sister, 2-year-old Alison, remained in critical condition Thursday.

Asencio and her parents set up a GoFundMe page for the Sandoval family on Wednesday, hoping to raise money to pay for Ashley’s funeral, Alison’s medical expenses, and temporary housing for the family, with enough left over to replace the clothes and other belongings all of the residents of 10 Lucy St. lost in the fire.

They set a goal of $200,000 — the Sandovals had no health insurance — and by Thursday evening they had raised nearly $62,000 from more than 1,700 donors, with people also offering to donate clothes and furniture for everyone displaced by the fire. The biggest donation was $2,000 from the Providence firefighters union Local 799.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with amount of support we’re getting,” said Asencio, 20, a student at the University of Rhode Island. “It’s really amazing that people can come together and help each other.”

The Chow Fun Food Group, which owns Harry’s on the Hill, is also raising funds to help the family. Ashley and Alison’s uncle, Kelvin Agustin, is a kitchen manager at Harry’s on the Hill — he was working his shift there when he learned that his home was on fire, the company explained on their GoFundMe page.

“Kelvin is not only an employee, he is our family,” the company wrote.

Asencio said she plans to hold two additional donation drives: one in the next week to collect things for the families’ immediate needs, and one for furniture after they find permanent housing. The money raised will be distributed to all of the families who lived at 10 Lucy St, she said.

The Sandovals and their extended family were closely knit, Asencio said. Her father, Edwin Asencio, had renovated 10 Lucy St. several years ago, adding stories and six more bedrooms to what was once a small, three-bedroom house.

Ashley, Alison, and their mother came to Providence from Guatemala, while the girls’ father remained behind, Asencio said. The children’s aunt, who also lived at 10 Lucy St., was like a second parent to the girls, she said.

Ashley was attending an elementary school in Providence, where she was learning English, she said.

“She told her mom that she just started to feel like this was a better place than Guatemala,” Asencio said. “It’s just a tragedy.”

The cause of the three-alarm fire remained under investigation Thursday, but was not considered intentional or suspicious, said Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré. He said that the preliminary investigation was focused on a back porch where there were two propane tanks. The sisters’ bedroom was directly above the porch.

On the morning of Christmas Eve, Alison was still in critical condition.

“Keep the little girl in their prayers. There’s still a chance for her. Miracles do happen,” Asencio said. “Her family is standing by and waiting for her to wake up.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.