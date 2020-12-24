Despite pandemic, Globe Santa delivers holiday joy

In the face of the tragedy and turmoil spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Globe Santa has come through this holiday season, delivering gifts to tens of thousands of Boston area children and bringing a bit of brightness to the end of a dismal year.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when 700 more families are seeking help this year, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

Amid the far-reaching medical, economic, and social toll of the pandemic, the program has served 30,593 children from 17,508 families this year. That is 724 more children and 702 more families than last year.

Anticipating such an increase in need, Globe Santa, a program of The Boston Globe Foundation, started its 65th annual fund-raising appeal seven weeks early and bolstered it with a new effort from the Globe Santa marketing team.

The marketing campaign, led by Erin Maghran, director of brand marketing and community affairs at Boston Globe Media, drew on extensive initiatives and partnerships to help raise awareness and additional funds to support the rise in demand.

Donations are still coming in, since people can continue to give after Christmas, and no final figure is available. But it is clear that contributions will be higher than last year and for the 33rd year in a row has exceeded $1 million.

“Globe Santa has received a higher number of requests for support this year from families and children, many of whom have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media and chair of The Boston Globe Foundation.

“What lifts our spirits in these challenging times is that we’ve also seen tremendous generosity and increased support from both new and longtime donors who have helped Globe Santa meet the rising demand. Our community is truly rallying to support our neighbors, and we are honored to be able to directly deliver toys, books, and warm winter gear to over 30,000 children in the Boston area.

She added, “We are grateful for the dedication of our Globe Santa staff and for the outpouring of generosity from donors whose continued support and commitment helps us deliver holiday joy to neighbors in need.”

The increase in donations is needed to help offset the effects of the pandemic that are most evident in the letters sent to Globe Santa by families seeking help.

Some of the families lost loved ones to COVID-19, including a 3-year-old girl from Taunton whose grandmother died from the virus. The family’s letter, written by an adult but in the little girl’s voice, speaks of how she misses her grandmother who always helped her mother, who is unemployed, with gifts at holiday time.

Many of the families wrote about how the virus left them jobless or with fewer hours of work and little or no family income. Covering essentials is a struggle, with no room for holiday gifts.

“This year has been difficult as my father passed away in April due to COVID,” a father from Lynn wrote.

“The funeral expenses were unexpected, I became unemployed also and my wife had COVID but thankfully she is OK,” he wrote. “Any help would be gratefully appreciated.”

The pandemic has kept people isolated in their homes as schools and workplaces closed or limited hours. In some cases, these situations added to such chronic family problems as illness, food and housing insecurity, addiction, and domestic abuse.

Globe Santa has helped victims of all of these this year just as the program has done since 1956, providing gifts to families whose financial status is verified by the state Department of Transitional Assistance or a social welfare or religion-based agency.

But none of Globe Santa’s work would be possible without the help of thousands of donors who keep the program going from year to year. This year longtime donors have joined hands with many new ones to answer the call.

Some have given in the thousands, but the average donation is $200.

Brockton lawyer Robert Shea gave his first donation to the Globe Santa since participating in the program in grade school. He set up a Go Fund Me page that raised more than $6,000, and his law firm more than matched the amount, sending in a check for $10,000.

" What prompted me to give this year was the unemployment situation,” he said in an e-mail.

“I’ve seen a lot of stories about people struggling to provide for their families due to lost jobs. The parents need to allocate what little money they have coming in for rent, food, clothes, etc. Now we add the holidays on top of an already dire situation.

“I thought we could help take some of the burden off a lot of the parents and most importantly let these children still have a memorable and joyful holiday season,” Shea said.

Groups and individuals who have given before continued their help.

The Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company Takeda increased its donation to $25,000 from $10,000.

Bethesda Lodge #30 of Braintree, part of the International Order of Oddfellows, donated $12,000. Since 2014, they have given $42,500.

The Union Oyster House gave $4,000, continuing support that began in 1970. Since then they have given $255,000.

Of course, the bulk of the giving comes from individual donors.

They are people like Barbara Schmitt, who started donating in the mid-1980s and has given every year since, most of the time with the dedication: “From Pooh who understands Christmas.”

“Pooh is a small teddy bear I got in law school,” she explained in an e-mail. “Pooh was a gift for the little kid in me, at a time my life was rushing pell-mell to somber adulthood. Pooh let me be a child at heart — and isn’t that really what Christmas is all about?

“I am the youngest child in my family, and I don’t remember ever believing in Santa,” she wrote. “Still, Christmas was a wonderful time, when you could ask for something you wanted and get it, just because someone loved you.

“A donation to Globe Santa gives twice: the child gets the magic of Christmas and the parent gets the joy of seeing the child’s wish fulfilled.

“I can’t say I’ve ever believed in Santa,” Schmitt said. “But I believe in Globe Santa.”

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com

