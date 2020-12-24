Governor Baker vetoes bill to protect and expand abortion access in Mass.

“As I said in my amendment letter I strongly support a woman’ right to access reproductive health care, and many provisions of this bill,” Baker wrote in his veto message. “However I cannot support the sections of this proposal that expand the availability of later-term abortions and permit minors age 16 and 17 to get an abortion without the consent of a parent or guardian.”

He also sided with anti-abortion opponents who suggested the language of the measure would allow more late abortions than the activists who championed it were acknowledging.

Governor Charlie Baker vetoed a measure intended to protect and expand abortion access in Massachusetts on Thursday, declining to let 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds get abortions without parental consent.

Baker had already amended the language of the measure in an effort to strike several provisions. However within the past week, both chambers of the Legislature rejected Baker’s version and voted overwhelmingly to restore their original language.

The move by the Republican governor continues the volley of the issue with the Democratic-led Legislature, which is expected to override his veto. The measure passed in both the House and Senate by supermajorities large enough to veto the measure and the Legislature is continuing its formal session through Jan. 5.

The Legislature had aimed to codify abortion access in Massachusetts in anticipation of national changes to abortion rights under a newly conservative Supreme Court. In addition, the measure they passed expands access to abortion in two ways -- lowering the age at which someone can get an abortion to 16, and extending the time frame for abortions beyond 24 weeks in cases in which the fetus cannot survive.

Under current Massachusetts law, no one under 18 can get an abortion without parental consent or the approval of a judge. And abortions are only permitted after 24 weeks to save a patient’s life or if the continued pregnancy would impose “a substantial risk of grave impairment of her physical or mental health.”

Reproductive rights advocates had campaigned for the change saying that Massachusetts patients who get devastating fetal diagnoses late in pregnancy must either continue a doomed pregnancy to term or travel to a state like Colorado that allows the late procedure. The ROE Act Coalition, which had pushed for the change, called the governor’s veto a “callous and dangerous disregard” for people’s health and well being.

“With this veto, the Governor has made plain that he has no problem imposing medically unnecessary barriers that delay and deny care, and forcing families to fly across the country to get compassionate care,” wrote the coalition, founded by the ACLU of Massachusetts, NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts, and Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts. The activists also charged that Baker “is blocking people’s access to care to score political points with anti-abortion extremists.”

The abortion measure had wedged Baker, a moderate Republican who has publicly criticized the extremes of the Trump administration, into an uncomfortable partisan corner. The Massachusetts Republican Party, led by a pro-Trump anti-abortion activist, campaigned ferociously against expanding abortion access. Baker had tried to thread the needle by expressing support for a woman’s right to abortion while objecting to specific features of the abortion expansion.

