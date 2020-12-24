Maine reports 6 deaths, 735 new COVID-19 cases

The six additional deaths brought the state’s coronavirus total death toll to 317, according to the Maine CDC. Another eight deaths were reported Wednesday.

The uptick came a day after state health officials reported a single-day record of 748 coronavirus cases, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control website. A total of 21,226 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Maine recorded another six deaths and 735 new coronavirus cases across the state Thursday afternoon, marking the second day with over 700 new coronavirus cases.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, state health officials said although the uptick in cases in recent days appears significant, it is mostly due to a backlog in analyzing reports that have come in, causing the CDC to make “process improvements” to verify the cases.

“Although concerning, it does not represent a striking increase within a 24-hour period,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, Wednesday afternoon.

In recent days, the positivity rate has gone down across the state, Shah said. The pandemic is showing “signs of stability and maybe a bit of contraction,” he said at the Wednesday press conference.

On Tuesday, Governor Janet Mills extended Maine’s State of Civil Emergency through Jan. 20. Both New Hampshire and Vermont also extended their orders this month, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Cases in Maine have risen sharply since Thanksgiving. Prior to the holiday, reports of new cases largely ranged between 50-250 for much of October and November, according to the Maine CDC dashboard. After Thanksgiving, new cases have ranged between 200-750 cases per day.

Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin counties have seen the most COVID-19 cases and deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Maine CDC website. Cumberland County has reported 6,313 cases, with York and Androscoggin following with 4,254 cases and 2,391 cases, respectively.

Cumberland has reported 90 deaths, followed by York with 54 deaths and Androscoggin with 43 deaths.

Currently, there are 187 people hospitalized across the state, with 46 in critical care and 19 on ventilators.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.