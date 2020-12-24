Man killed, state trooper wounded in shootout during traffic stop in Dalton, N.H., police say

Responding officers found the man in the stopped vehicle dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. He was armed with a rifle and a handgun, MacDonald said.

The shooting occurred shortly after the trooper stopped a vehicle on Bridge Hill Road in Dalton, N.H., at approximately 9 p.m., Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a press release.

A man was killed after exchanging gunfire with a New Hampshire State Police trooper Wednesday night, and the trooper was hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment of apparent gunshot wounds, and he remains there in stable condition, the release said.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death of the man in the vehicle and to confirm his identity, the release said.

Officials said there is currently no threat to the public, and no one else was injured in the incident.

The trooper involved in the shooting did not have a police body camera or cruiser camera, and the name of the trooper “is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview,” officials said in the release.

