Mass. officials, utilities warn residents to prepare for upcoming storm packing heavy rains and high winds

Forecasters are expecting the storm to arrive late Christmas Eve and continue into Christmas Day, and the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for much of Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island. The high wind warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. Such strong winds could knock down trees and branches, pulling down powerlines, and widespread power outages are expected.

State officials and utility companies are warning residents to be prepared for power outages as a powerful storm approaches that could bring winds gusting up to 70 miles per hour in parts of the state, knocking out trees and power lines on Christmas morning.

Advertisement

Power crews were preparing Thursday to respond to any damage, and Eversource said it had made the decision to cancel many employee vacations to ensure it could restore power to customers.

Reid Lamberty, a spokesman for Eversource, said Thursday crews were being brought in from as far away as Pennsylvania and Canada to assist in restoring power.

“This storm is going to act like a thunderstorm at times, minus the lightning,” Lamberty told the Globe. “We’re anticipating widespread power outages.”

Eversource is paying particularly close attention to the South Shore, where forecasters are predicting wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour.

But Lamberty said there would be hundreds of “field resources” responding to the storm across its service area, including tree crews and line crews who were being positioned Thursday and would be ready to go out as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The timing couldn’t be worse, of course, coming on Christmas, but we can’t control the weather,” he said. “However we can control how we’re prepared, and we are.”

Utilities and state officials Thursday urged residents to be prepared with fully-charged phones and laptops, and a storm kit that includes food and water. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said in a statement it was monitoring the situation and said people should have batteries and flashlights ready, ensure any generators are in working order, and bring inside any items that could be in danger of blowing away, like inflatable Christmas decorations.

Advertisement

In addition to wind, flooding will also be a concern as melting snow from unseasonably warm temperatures mixes with heavy rain. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 60s on Christmas Day.

Street and basement flooding is likely, according to the National Weather Service, which said 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected across the state, with the heaviest rain coming overnight and into Christmas morning.

MEMA officials said residents should check to make sure their sump pumps are working, elevate items in flood-prone basements, and clear street catch basins to allow water to drain.

By Friday night, winds will calm across the region and temperatures will drop quickly into the 20s inland, according to the National Weather Service.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.