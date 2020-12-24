Mass. reports 552 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 397 among school staff members

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single district, Weymouth Public Schools reported 25 cases among students and 10 among staff members, New Bedford Public Schools reported 21 cases among students and 12 among staff members, and Woburn Public Schools reported 11 cases among students and nine among staff members.

State officials estimate that about 450,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 75,000 staff members are working in buildings.

During the week that ended Dec. 23, there were 552 new coronavirus cases among students and 397 among school staff members reported to the state, according to education officials.

Thursday’s figures include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Dec. 17 and 23. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state. A weekly summary on positive cases reported at schools is published by the state each Thursday.

Starting the week that ended Oct. 21, local school districts are required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials. The first three reports released by the state did not require districts to report their cases.

Combined, a total of 3,524 cases among students and 2,519 among staff members have been reported to the state.

Schools have not appeared to be superspreading locations for the coronavirus, state leaders have repeatedly said this fall, though they have identified at least 75 clusters. They believe about half of those clusters could have been linked to in-school transmission.

