Menino family and Catholic Charities distribute food instead of toys for families in Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhood

“We decided to adapt to fulfill the needs of the families this year. What we did was give food, toiletries, and necessities that people need every day to live on,” Menino said. “That’s the way my father would have done it.”

With the drive in its 27th year, organizers instead handed out essential supplies to fit the needs of community members in the Bowdoin-Geneva neighborhood on Christmas Eve, said Tom Menino, Jr., the late mayor’s son, in a phone interview. Traditionally, toys are given to families in the community.

Bags filled with eggs, hams, canned produce, and other food along with laundry baskets stuffed with cleaning supplies were handed out to hundreds of Dorchester families Thursday, replacing the annual holiday toy distribution led by the family of Boston’s late and longest-serving mayor Tom Menino.

More than 40 volunteers — mostly teenagers and young adults — bustled around the grounds at St. Peter’s Teen Center in the brisk weather, serving a long line of community members who had signed up to receive the supplies. Bags and baskets were stuffed with goods including ham, fish, bread, butter, canned vegetables, laundry detergent, and bleach.

More than 300 families were served, organizers said.

But putting together the drive — collecting food, securing donations, delivering truckloads of supplies — was part of a much larger operation, Menino said.

The City of Boston Credit Union donated $10,000 to the drive to purchase “food and supplies we needed, they stepped up huge” Menino said. Worcester-based Table Talk Pies donated 250 pies to the event, and Stop & Shop and Market Basket provided gift cards and truckloads of food. Other groups that assisted included Boston University and the Boston Police Detective’s Benevolent Society.

The drive “is about giving back to the community; it always has been and it always will be,” Menino said. “These are [companies] that are here to support their community. Some of their workers are here and live in this community, and they know that.”

Although COVID-19 protocols required those present to wear face coverings and social distance, the holiday spirit could be seen emanating from families and volunteers as food and supplies were handed out, said Beth Chambers, director of the Catholic Charities of Greater Boston., which also organized the drive.

“This area was hit hard before and during the pandemic… so, we changed how we did things right away,” Chambers said in a phone interview. “This is a tough year, but we’re doing it in a different way and we’re making sure folks have the basic needs right now.”

Organizers hoped to give out toys this year to follow tradition, but “there’s no extra money to buy Christmas dinner,” Chambers said. She views the drive as a continuation of Catholic Charities’ food donations since Thanksgiving, when the organization similarly provided families in the area with meals.

Over the years, Menino said the drive has retained the same purpose that his father imagined over two decades ago.

“[The purpose] was to come to an area he saw a lot of potential in and make the people feel like they are important and part of city,” Menino said, speaking of his father’s creation of the drive. “Today that’s what we’re doing.”

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.