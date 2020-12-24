Officers lift car, rescue woman pinned under vehicle outside Stop & Shop in Quincy

Three police officers lifted a car to rescue a woman who was pinned under the vehicle after being run over outside of a Stop & Shop in Quincy Thursday morning, officials said.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a report of pedestrians struck by a car at the Stop & Shop at 495 Southern Artery, said Quincy Police Captain John Dougan.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a woman had struck two people with her car in front of the supermarket, one was pinned under the car, according to Quincy Police Sergeant Stephen DeRoche.