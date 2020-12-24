Officers lift car, rescue woman pinned under vehicle outside Stop & Shop in Quincy

Three police officers lifted a car to rescue a woman who was pinned under the vehicle after being run over outside of a Stop & Shop in Quincy Thursday morning, officials said.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a report of pedestrians struck by a car at the Stop & Shop at 495 Southern Artery, said Quincy Police Captain John Dougan.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a woman had struck two people with her car in front of the supermarket, one was pinned under the car, according to Quincy Police Sergeant Stephen DeRoche.
“Instead of waiting for the fire department, the officers decided to try to lift the car themselves and were successful,” DeRoche said.
Great work today by Officers Stanley, Asher, Habib, Le, Brown, Benvie, Dougan, Leuchte, and Detective Landry. 🙌. The female victim was transported to BMC with serious injures. Our thoughts and prayers are with her 🙏 https://t.co/SHJrXRakK7— Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) December 24, 2020
The woman who was pinned under the car and a man who was also struck were brought to Boston Medical Center, Dougan said. Their injuries were serious but not life-threatening, DeRoche said.
“What basically happened was the driver went forward and struck a gentleman before backing up and hitting a woman,” Dougan said.
It is unclear what caused the driver to hit the man and woman, Dougan said. She has not been cited.
Quincy police are investigating the incident.
