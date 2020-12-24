Suspicious fire at nativity scene outside South Yarmouth church under investigation

A suspicious fire at a nativity scene in front of a South Yarmouth church Wednesday night is under investigation, fire officials said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire outside South Yarmouth United Methodist Church at 318 Old Main St., according to Yarmouth Deputy Fire Chief Jon Sawyer.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire at the nativity scene, Sawyer said. The fire was quickly put out using a fire extinguisher.