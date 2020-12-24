Suspicious fire at nativity scene outside South Yarmouth church under investigation

A suspicious fire at a nativity scene in front of a South Yarmouth church Wednesday night is under investigation, fire officials said.
Shortly after 11 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire outside South Yarmouth United Methodist Church at 318 Old Main St., according to Yarmouth Deputy Fire Chief Jon Sawyer.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire at the nativity scene, Sawyer said. The fire was quickly put out using a fire extinguisher.
“It was pretty much just the hay [on fire] in front of the church,” Sawyer said. “But it is a church and a nativity scene before Christmas.”
Part of the wood structure sustained minor damage, he said. There was no damage to the church.
There were no electrical elements near the nativity scene, Sawyer said. No “obvious cause” of the fire has been found, he said.
Yarmouth police and fire are investigating the small blaze, he said.
