Taunton police officer dies after battle with coronavirus

A Taunton police officer died Thursday after contracting COVID-19, the police department announced.
John Borges, a patrolman and 20-year veteran of the department, died after a “tough battle” with the virus, according to a Facebook post from Taunton police.
During his time with the department, Borges worked as a search manager for the SEMLEC Search and Rescue Team and lead trainer for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and was active with the Civil Air Patrol.
“Borges loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served,” according to the post. “Please take a moment to remember John and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Advertisement
It is with deep sadness and sorrow that Chief Edward J. Walsh and the members of the Taunton Police Department inform...Posted by Taunton Police Department on Thursday, December 24, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.