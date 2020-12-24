Taunton police officer dies after battle with coronavirus

John Borges, a patrolman and 20-year veteran of the department, died after a “tough battle” with the virus, according to a Facebook post from Taunton police.

During his time with the department, Borges worked as a search manager for the SEMLEC Search and Rescue Team and lead trainer for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and was active with the Civil Air Patrol.

“Borges loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served,” according to the post. “Please take a moment to remember John and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Advertisement

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.