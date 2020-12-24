fb-pixel Skip to main content

Taunton police officer dies after battle with coronavirus

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated December 24, 2020, 19 minutes ago
Patrolman John Borges, a 20-year veteran with the Taunton Police Department, died Thursday after contracting coronavirus.
A Taunton police officer died Thursday after contracting COVID-19, the police department announced.

John Borges, a patrolman and 20-year veteran of the department, died after a “tough battle” with the virus, according to a Facebook post from Taunton police.

During his time with the department, Borges worked as a search manager for the SEMLEC Search and Rescue Team and lead trainer for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and was active with the Civil Air Patrol.

“Borges loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served,” according to the post. “Please take a moment to remember John and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

