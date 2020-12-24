Tewksbury police investigating ‘violent’ armed robbery at convenience store

The suspect struck the worker in the head with a gun, the statement said. He also stole money from the store, but it is unclear how much, according to Tewksbury Police Sergeant Michael Donovan.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K at 1785 Andover St., Tewksbury police said in a statement.

A man attacked and robbed a convenience store worker at gunpoint in Tewksbury early Thursday, police said.

The man was wearing a mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black short, white sneakers, and latex gloves when he entered the store, police said. He was described as being 5′9″ and having a stocky build.

Surveillance footage captured an image of the suspect’s car, which appeared to be a tan or silver sedan or SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (978) 851-7373. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line (978) 851-0175 or send an email to tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

