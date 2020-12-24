Top R.I. lawmakers have concerns about possible Lifespan-Care New England merger

Shekarchi said he doesn’t want Kent County Hospital to become a so-called “treat and transfer” hospital, and he wants to ensure that the efficiencies that may be achieved from a merger won’t affect communities like Warwick.

In separate interviews with the Globe, the Warwick Democrats said they want to make sure that Kent County Hospital – a Care New England property – won’t see cuts in services or jobs if the two health care giants move forward with a plan to form a single academic medical center with Brown University.

PROVIDENCE – Incoming Rhode Island House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi and Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey said this week that they are keeping close tabs on the potential mega merger of Lifespan and Care New England, the state’s two largest hospital groups.

Advertisement

“Our job isn’t to do what’s best for Care New England or Lifespan, it’s to do what’s best for the state,” Shekarchi said.

“Coming from Warwick, where Kent County Hospital is, I want to make sure that Kent County Hospital is protected if they are going to move forward with the merger,” McCaffrey said. “Obviously, it’s only in its infancy right now, but we want to be sure that if there is any legislation that the attorney general will want, we will look at that, and also the Department of Health, so that all the parties will be protected.”

The boards at Lifespan and Care New England have already entered into a letter of intent to merge, although officials at both organizations have said there are still plenty of hurdles to cross as they seek approvals from the Federal Trade Commission, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the attorney general’s office.

Lifespan is the state’s largest employer, operating Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Bradley Hospital, and Newport Hospital. In addition to Kent, Care New England runs Women & Infants Hospital, and Butler Hospital.

Advertisement

The legislature’s role in a potential merger is limited, but as leaders in each chamber, Shekarchi’s and McCaffrey’s concerns are not being taken lightly by officials at the two hospital groups.

Care New England President and CEO Dr. James E. Fanale said there is “no notion of changing the structure or status of Kent Hospital” as part of the merger talks. He said Kent Hospital has the second-largest emergency department in Rhode Island, and “the plan would be to amplify rather than detract from that.”

“Kent Hospital has served Rhode Island, from the geographical center of the state, for many, many years and across many specialties,” Fanale said in a statement. “As we’ve seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, necessary services and the healthcare workers needed to execute them, are required there.”

Lifespan President and CEO Dr. Timothy J. Babineau issued a more general statement, explaining that, “the parties recognize Kent’s vital role in providing quality healthcare and jobs in its local community, and we look forward to the benefits of what an integrated system would mean for patients and the community.”

The two hospital groups have had on-and-off discussions about a merger for many years, but they announced in September that they were negotiating a deal to form an academic medical Center with Brown University. In 2019, Partners HealthCare, which is now Mass General Brigham, tried to acquire Care New England in 2019, but the deal fell apart.

Advertisement

Neither Shekarchi nor McCaffrey said they oppose a merger, but both said they intend to continue to raise questions.

Earlier this month, a new Pennsylvania company approached Care New England’s board with an offer to buy the organization for $250 million, but Fanale said the merger negotiations were exclusive with Lifespan.

Shekarchi said he expects to see more out-of-state organizations seeking to enter Rhode Island in the coming year.

“You will see other hospital chains looking at Rhode Island as a lucrative market,” Shekarchi said.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.