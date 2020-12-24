Wind gusts up to 170 miles per hour expected atop Mount Washington during storm on Christmas

It’s going to be a windy Christmas morning on Mount Washington, as triple-digit winds are expected on the summit Thursday night into Friday.
“It will be quite windy,” said Nicole Tallman, an education specialist and weather observer at the Mount Washington Observatory. “It’s going to start this afternoon ... and the real winds are moving in tonight and into tomorrow morning.”
The Mount Washington Observatory’s forecast calls for sustained winds of 100 to 130 miles per hour with gusts up to 170 miles per hour.
“Gusts at this time look to be tapping into the 160s and 170s and some models are indicating that as a low-level jet passes, a few gusts could surpass 180 mph,” the forecast said. “However, most models have this jet passing to our south, so it is likely that gusts around the 170 mark seem more plausible at this time.”
Tallman said although 160 to 170 mile-per-hour gusts are more likely, it’s possible for gusts on the summit to reach upwards of 180 miles per hour.
The record peak gust for the month of December is 178 miles per hour, set in 1980. “If we reach over 180, we will break a record for December,” she said.
