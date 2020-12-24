Wind gusts up to 170 miles per hour expected atop Mount Washington during storm on Christmas

It’s going to be a windy Christmas morning on Mount Washington, as triple-digit winds are expected on the summit Thursday night into Friday.

“It will be quite windy,” said Nicole Tallman, an education specialist and weather observer at the Mount Washington Observatory. “It’s going to start this afternoon ... and the real winds are moving in tonight and into tomorrow morning.”

The Mount Washington Observatory’s forecast calls for sustained winds of 100 to 130 miles per hour with gusts up to 170 miles per hour.