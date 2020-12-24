Court affirms ruling dismissing Trump challenge in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a decision dismissing a lawsuit seeking to declare President Donald Trump won swing state Wisconsin.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by 0.6 points in Wisconsin in the Nov. 3 election, a key victory that helped propel Biden to the White House.

Trump filed the lawsuit in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Dec. 2 against the state elections commission, arguing the court should order the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to declare he had won the state. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, refused, ruling on Dec. 12 that Trump's arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.” He said that ruling in Trump's favor would amount to the "most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary.”