Mass. reports 5,655 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 76 new deaths

New data showed that 188 of the state’s 351 communities are considered high-risk for the virus.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 76 to 11,706, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 5,655 Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 328,307.

The new communities now considered high-risk include Beverly, Carlisle, Dedham, Hadley, Hamilton, Hingham, Holliston, Longmeadow, Manchester, Milton, North Brookfield, Pittsfield, and West Brookfield.

Adams, Barre, Concord, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Ipswich, Lenox, Northbridge, Princeton, West Newbury dropped out of the red zone this week. Boston remained yellow, a step above red, for the fourth straight week.

State education officials also reported on Thursday 552 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 397 among staff members for the week that ended Wednesday.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single district, Weymouth Public Schools reported 25 cases among students and 10 among staff members, New Bedford Public Schools reported 21 cases among students and 12 among staff members, and Woburn Public Schools reported 11 cases among students and nine among staff members.

The Department of Public Health also said 80,800 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,095 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The department also reported that 114,476 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 10.5 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,611 people, bringing that total to 335,800.





The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.7 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.0 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,968 to 1,982. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.