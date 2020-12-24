More than 35,600 people in Massachusetts have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

In total, 35,618 people received their first doses between Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, with about 44 percent of doses going to people ages 30 to 49. Another 37 percent went to people ages 50 to 69, and 17 percent went to people ages 20 to 29. Only about 2 percent of doses went to people ages 70 and older.

More than 35,600 people in Massachusetts have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to new data released Thursday in the state’s first COVID-19 vaccination report.

Massachusetts health officials announced earlier this month that health care workers who are at a heightened risk of exposure to the coronavirus and residents and staff members at long-term care facilities would be first in line for the vaccine. The next doses are expected to go to police officers, firefighters, and emergency responders, home-based health care workers, and then health care workers who are doing “non-COVID facing care,” according to the state’s presentation.

As of Tuesday, 74 percent of people who have been vaccinated work in hospitals, and 23 percent work in employee health fields, which includes occupational health services. Fewer than 1,000 vaccine doses have gone to people not in hospital or employee health occupations.

Fifty-five percent of people who have been vaccinated are white, and 15 percent are multiracial, according to state data. Four percent of people who have been vaccinated are Asian, 4 percent are Hispanic, and 3 percent are Black.

Thursday’s dashboard includes data from Dec. 15 to 22. Over the course of those eight days, the highest number of vaccine doses were administered on Friday, Dec. 18 when 8,789 people received their first doses.

The state’s coronavirus vaccine dashboard, which will be posted each Thursday at 5 p.m., also includes the number of vaccine doses that have been shipped to Massachusetts providers and the number of doses shipped to each county in the state.

Overall, 146,675 vaccine doses have been shipped to Massachusetts — 87,200 from Moderna and 59,475 from Pfizer. Of all Massachusetts counties, Suffolk County has received the most doses so far: 50,075.

Middlesex County has received 28,850 doses, and Worcester County has received 15,975 doses.

