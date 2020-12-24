‘Move, Mitch, get out the way’: McConnell under fire for obstructing $2,000 stimulus relief checks

Democrats Wednesday rallied behind a push for higher stimulus checks for Americans, drawing rare common ground with President Trump. But perhaps nobody articulated it quite like Ayanna Pressley.

Referencing a Ludacris song with expletive lyrics this family newspaper will opt to omit on the eve of Christmas, the Massachusetts Representative poked fun at the song’s title, which conveniently rhymes with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s first name.

“Move, Mitch, get out the way,” Pressley tweeted Wednesday, expressing her impatience with the Republican leader who remained silent Wednesday, a day after President Trump called Congress’ relief package plan a “disgrace” and demanded lawmakers increase stimulus payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000. The GOP, led by McConnell, have resisted the $2,000 checks as too costly, but they are now being asked to stand with the president.