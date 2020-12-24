‘Move, Mitch, get out the way’: McConnell under fire for obstructing $2,000 stimulus relief checks

Democrats Wednesday rallied behind a push for higher stimulus checks for Americans, drawing rare common ground with President Trump. But perhaps nobody articulated it quite like Ayanna Pressley.
Referencing a Ludacris song with expletive lyrics this family newspaper will opt to omit on the eve of Christmas, the Massachusetts Representative poked fun at the song’s title, which conveniently rhymes with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s first name.
“Move, Mitch, get out the way,” Pressley tweeted Wednesday, expressing her impatience with the Republican leader who remained silent Wednesday, a day after President Trump called Congress’ relief package plan a “disgrace” and demanded lawmakers increase stimulus payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000. The GOP, led by McConnell, have resisted the $2,000 checks as too costly, but they are now being asked to stand with the president.
Move, Mitch, get out the way.— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 23, 2020
Pressley’s take has so far generated over 280,000 likes and more than 30,000 retweets. New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez replied, “I love this song,” and one user, who happens to be a local district attorney, pitched another song to Pressley’s playlist.
“MITCH BETTER HAVE MY MONEY,” DA Rachael Rollins tweeted with a tears-of-joy emoji.
2nd song on the playlist?— DA Rachael Rollins (@DARollins) December 24, 2020
MITCH BETTER HAVE MY MONEY😂
Earlier this week, it looked like a COVID-19 stimulus was finally on its way. But that was turned on its side after President Trump’s surprise speech Tuesday night, where he signaled he would not sign the bill until changes were made. The last-minute objection could gum up critical legislation amid a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty. Trump’s attacks risk a federal shutdown by early next week.
On Thursday, House Democrats, like Pressley, who also favor the $2,000 checks, will call on President Trump’s proposal for a Christmas Eve vote, all but daring Republicans to break with Trump. Neither McConnell nor Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, have indicated whether or not they will block the vote.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.