The pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus. Here’s how to track his path

DENVER — The US military is tracking an elderly man with a white beard and a large belly who goes by the name of Saint Nicholas.
There's no reason for alarm though, Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck said.
In fact, this is a Christmas tradition going on its 65th year. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, a joint U.S.-Canadian operation that protects the skies over both countries, has tracked the fabled jolly old man since a child mistakenly called the base in 1955, asking to speak to Santa.
While the Santa tracking operations center usually has around 1,500 volunteers fielding calls from around the world, this year they have scaled back because of COVID-19 concerns with few people in the center and many taking calls remotely. With the smaller operation, they have also added a voicemail for callers who don't reach an operator.
To follow Santa’s location live, families can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or visit the Official NORAD Santa Tracker and the Google Santa Tracker.