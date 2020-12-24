Workers rap city’s handling of COVID outbreak at gang-intervention unit

Several SOAR staff noted that the worsening conditions come as the city experiences an outburst of gang-related violence that makes their work — and personal health — all the more crucial. Yet the city, they charge, appears dismissive of their concerns.

One SOAR employee subsequently infected his wife and daughter, workers said, and another spread it to her sister, who in turn infected several of her co-workers.

Five employees of SOAR Boston, the city’s gang-intervention program, have tested positive for COVID-19 this month, along with five other city employees in the same building, and SOAR staffers say the administration has not done enough to inform employees about the outbreak or to keep them safe.

“We’re the biggest Black and brown agency for the City of Boston, and we are treated like the bottom of the barrel,” said Jamaine Gaitor, a street worker for 15 years who sent a letter listing staff concerns to city officials, including Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and was fired last month. “We work with gang intervention . . . They look at us as the population we serve.”

In addition to Gaitor, four other SOAR employees spoke to the Globe but asked to remain anonymous. The union representing SOAR workers, SEIU Local 888, which has filed a grievance over Gaitor’s dismissal, said it is in talks with the city about the situation at SOAR.

These employees said few if any COVID safety precautions have been put in place at the Tobin Community Center in Roxbury since they were abruptly called back to work in mid-April: People are not screened before entering the building, surfaces aren’t sanitized, and social distancing rules aren’t enforced at meetings. There isn’t even hot water in the bathrooms to wash their hands, workers say.

Employees who reported being exposed to the coronavirus were told to keep coming to work until they received test results, they said, while people who refused to interact with exposed co-workers were disciplined. Although most of the staff has been told to quarantine by the state’s Community Tracing Collaborative, the workers said they have received little guidance from management.

On Dec. 10, the city’s human resources director e-mailed the SOAR Boston team stating that a staff member at the Tobin center had tested positive and that an investigation of close contacts would be conducted. But a number of SOAR workers said they either didn’t receive this letter or didn’t realize it was in their inboxes until recently, and there was no follow-up.

A spokeswoman for the city noted that SOAR employees are essential to preserving public safety, especially during the recent uptick in gang violence. None of the five infected SOAR workers had reported to the workplace for at least two days before testing positive, she said, and two of them had been out of work for 16 days. These are the first COVID cases among SOAR staff and all occurred after Thanksgiving, she pointed out.

As for the charges made by Gaitor, the city’s chief financial officer, Emme Handy, said in a statement: “We take allegations of discrimination and whistleblower complaints extremely seriously.”

Part of the Boston Centers for Youth & Families department, the nearly 30-year-old program formerly known as Streetworkers was revamped last year under a new director. SOAR is short for Street Outreach, Advocacy and Response, but workers say members of the community derisively refer to it as “Snitching on All Residents.”

The workers said they didn’t mind continuing their work on the streets, but the lack of safety precautions was troubling. At least one street worker in her 60s quit, Gaitor said: “She just felt like she was going to die there.”

An employee who was written up for refusing to get into a van with an exposed co-worker was among those who tested positive a few weeks ago. The worker, who asked not to be identified for fear he would lose his job, said his wife and 17-year-old daughter also tested positive; his 12-year-old daughter just developed symptoms.

“My body is still sick,” the employee said. “My bones hurt. My muscles hurt.”

The employee said he immediately notified his supervisor and co-workers of his test results. But SOAR employees said agency officials haven’t been up front about positive cases. One manager left for a Caribbean vacation after coming into close contact with infected employees, workers said. A BCYF employee in another part of the building said he had heard about the outbreak but received no official notification, just “rumor and word of mouth.”

A city spokeswoman noted SOAR has moved its daily roll call meeting outdoors, and this is the only time they are required to be at the center. Community outreach has also been modified, she added, with teams assessing vulnerable neighborhoods for gang-related violence while wearing masks and talking to people through van windows.

The employees dispute many of those assertions, noting, for example, that they are required to bring youths into the Tobin and that it’s impossible to remain in the vans.

There are no state regulations requiring employers to inform workers about staff outbreaks, though the state’s reopening guidelines include a sample letter from the Department of Labor Standards that “encourages employers to inform employees when a co-worker test positive with COVID-19.” (A Local 888 official said BCYF told him that notifying employees was a “courtesy.”)

This “wishy washy” guidance isn’t enough, said Jodi Sugerman-Brozan, executive director of the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health, a worker advocacy group. Unlike other states, Massachusetts doesn’t collect employer names from people who test positive, she said, and overwhelmed contact tracers may not get in touch with people for days after an exposure.

“Opportunities to ensure that any potential additional exposures are minimized are lost at that point,” she said. “By that time, they’ve been everywhere and everyplace.”





Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.