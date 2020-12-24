‘It’s not safe in the world . . . if you’re a trans person’

Such attacks are also too common. At least 41 trans and gender-nonconforming people were murdered in the United States and Puerto Rico this year, according to Human Rights Campaign. They ranged in age from 17 to 55 and hailed from big cities as well as towns whose names may be known only to those who live there. They went to school, pursued their careers, enjoyed a hearty laugh, and struggled to overcome life’s unexpected knocks.

“It’s not safe in the world,” she said in an Instagram video . “And I don’t like to think about that a lot, but it’s the truth. It’s the truth and it’s not safe if you’re a trans person. Obviously, I know this well. It’s just really sad.”

Last month, Laverne Cox, the Emmy-nominated actress, and a friend were the victims of a transphobic attack in Los Angeles. Neither of them was seriously injured, but the incident, Cox said, left her “in shock.”

And they were loved.

In recent weeks I’ve offered a sliver of the lives they lived, to spotlight the humanity behind this country’s deadliest year on record for trans and gender-nonconforming people. Here are some more.

Kee Sam, 24, on Aug. 12 in Lafayette, La.: On her Instagram page, friends and family left messages and memories. “Cousin, I will miss you . . . but you know you in my heart forever babes.” Another posted, “Get your rest sissss LOVE YA FOREVER.”

Lee Rayshon Daye, 28, on Aug. 30 in Cleveland: After her daughter’s death in Cuyahoga County Jail, Daye’s mother found a letter among Daye’s belongings detailing dire conditions at the jail, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread.

Aerrion Burnett, 37, on Sept. 19, in Independence, Mo.: “She was a goddess. Can you hear me? Fun!” said Burnett’s friend Korea Kelly. “When I say goddess, she was everything. If you wanted to have a good day, you need to smile, Aerrion was the person you wanted by your side.”

Mia Green, 29, on Sept. 28 in Philadelphia: On social media, Green’s family and friends remembered a woman whose death they called “heartbreaking.” A friend said Green’s smile was “so perfect and so contagious,” while another said she was “such a sweet spirit.”

Michelle Michellyn Ramos Vargas, 33, on Sept. 30 in San Germán, Puerto Rico: Ramos Vargas worked as a bartender but was studying to be a nurse. “Her passion, like mine, was helping other people,” said Joanna Cifredo de Fellman, a trans rights activist. Ramos Vargas was one of at least six trans people murdered this year in Puerto Rico.

Felycya Harris, 33, on Oct. 4 in Augusta, Ga.: An interior designer, Harris was known for her sense of style and big personality. “That laugh,” said her friend Ricola Collier. “The smile — the smiles. The talks. The arguments. The attitudes. Everybody is going to remember who Felycya Harris is.”

Brooklyn Deshuna Smith, 20, on Oct. 7 in Shreveport, La.: Smith, who was a cosmetology student, was remembered by friends as a “genuinely good person.”

Sara Blackwood, 39, in Oct. 11 in Indianapolis: Blackwood enjoyed video games and especially “My Little Pony.” Her longtime friend, Bonnie Lambeth, said Blackwood “identified the most with Fluttershy because she was shy like her.”

Angel Unique, 25, on Oct. 25 in Memphis: A cosmetologist, Unique lived in Jackson, Tenn., but was visiting Memphis when she died. “I still can’t believe it, really, because that was the only person I was with every single day,” Takia Weddle, Unique’s best friend, said.

Skylar Heath, 20, on Nov. 4 in Miami: Friends remembered Heath as “a kind and gentle soul who loved [her] family” and “people in general.” Her “friendly spirit and kindness affected people wherever she went.”

Yunieski Carey Herrera, 39, on Nov. 17 in Miami: Born in Cuba, Herrera was a model, performer, dancer, and activist. Her friend Raul Griffith said, “Besides being strikingly beautiful, she was kind and she was good and she cared as much about others as she would about herself.”

Asia Jynaé Foster, 22, on Nov. 20 in Houston: “Asia was outgoing, funny, and she could put together a read that left everyone around her scrambling to pick up their jaws,” according to a statement from Montrose Grace Place, a Houston drop-in shelter for LGBTQ youth.

Kimberly Fial, 55, on Nov. 23 in San Jose, Calif.: Fial arrived at Grace Baptist Church’s shelter as a resident but distinguished herself as a volunteer who made and served dinner and passed out morning coffee. “My heart always felt warm when I saw her when I got into the building,” said Anthony Mastrocola, the shelter’s manager.

Chae’Meshia Simms, 33, on Nov. 23 in Richmond, Va.: Simms, her father said, was a “well-loved individual” who was “always caring for others.” On a tribute page, her friend Verita DeVaughn wrote, “You are missed but the memories and love will be with me forever!!”

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.