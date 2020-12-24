Want to give the best Christmas gift? Stay home

But COVID-19 is still the pandemic that stole Christmas and the rest of the season’s holidays. And heartbreakingly, it has also stolen the lives of more than 323,000 Americans . Each day the number of people in the country who die from the virus rivals the death toll from the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

There is much to celebrate this holiday season, including the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines being administered to health care professionals and other front-line workers — a sign that the beginning of the end of the year-long nightmare of the pandemic is finally upon us.

Though the isolation that has resulted from efforts to slow the spread of the virus has many of us craving the closeness of family more than ever, this is not the time.

The best Christmas gift you can give yourself, your loved ones, and the public is to stay home.

“It’s pretty simple,” Governor Charlie Baker said last week. “The safest way to celebrate this year is with members of your own household, and to postpone or cancel any travel plans, and to avoid gatherings with people you don’t live with.”

If you need evidence of how correct Baker is, Thanksgiving provides a grim lesson. Though far fewer people traveled than during the Thanksgiving rush of years’ past, too many did — more than 1 million people traveled by air the Sunday after Thanksgiving alone, making it the busiest day for airline travel since the pandemic began.

As a result, hospital ICU capacity is overstretched from coast to coast. State and local elected officials are reimposing restrictions, and, as Harvard infectious disease expert Yonatan Grad told STAT News, “We are seeing an unfolding disaster.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, said he will spend Christmas away from his daughters “for the first time in 30 years,” because gathering would require traveling.

While we are only beginning to understand the full fallout from Thanksgiving travel, Fauci said, the combined impact from traveling during December’s holidays will be worse.

“You go through Christmas and Hanukkah, you go through the week between Christmas and New Year’s, and then you have another celebration on New Year’s,” he said in a CBS News interview last week. “That extends that vulnerable period by two or three times what you do in Thanksgiving.”

The rollout of the vaccine gives Americans hope that there is an end in sight for the social distancing, masking, economic fallout, shuttered schools, and the overall hardship this pandemic has caused all of us. That end will come more swiftly the faster the current surge is under control. And staying put is the best way to make sure that happens.

Please, deck your halls, sing “Auld Lang Syne,” but do it at home.

