Cam Newton determined to deliver strong finish to a disappointing Patriots season

“I think the biggest thing is, I’m just trying to maximize on the things that I know I have to prove and that’s starting with Monday,’' the quarterback said when asked to expand on his social media post where he said he like to be “part of the solution” here. “That’s simple. I play this game for one reason, and that’s just to win. And we have an opportunity to win on Monday. Let’s just see how that goes.’'

An “extremely festive” Cam Newton deflected questions about his future in New England Thursday, saying he is singularly focused on Monday’s game against the Bills.

Advertisement

The 10-year veteran, who has called the final two games of the season, the continuation of a season-long “job interview” is not considering retirement when his one-year deal with the Patriots expires at season’s end.

Newton has thrown for 2,381 yards and rushed for 489 yards and the Patriots are 6-7 in his starts. The club failed to earn a postseason berth for the first time since 2008, and earlier Thursday fellow captain Devin McCourty said he believed Newton has been wrongly targeted for some of the team’s shortcomings.

“I think it’s been kind of unfair for him, some of the blame he’s had to take for the team,’' McCourty said during an appearance on WEEI. “I think overall when you watch our team, it hasn’t been a Cam Newton-failed team. It’s been a team that’s failed. We haven’t done the things we need to do in certain games, and I think that’s what it comes down to. Not just one player.’'

Newton said his preparation doesn’t change just because the Patriots have been eliminated.

“It’s the same thing. You still have to prepare,’' he said. “You still have to try to get as much routine in as possible. That’s it.’'

Advertisement

He’s got game

Coincidentally enough Jake Bailey was playing “Call of Duty” when he got the call.

Coach Bill Belichick was on the other end — of the phone, not the video game — to inform his punter he’d been selected to his first Pro Bowl.

“I was just over the moon excited … I was playing video games with my buddy from high school at the time, got a call from Coach. Coach Cam [Achord] was on the line, too, and they just said, ‘You made it. Good job.’ And I was so, so happy. I don’t really remember the rest of the phone call. I just remember the first ‘you made it.’ So, I was pumped.”

The news may have surprised Bailey — he acknowledged he wasn’t sure he’d make it past high school football — but it couldn’t have come as much as a shock to anyone paying attention to the season the second-year kicker/punter/holder is having.

Bailey is averaging 48.7 yards per punt thanks to his ability to blast the ball for distance and an even more impressive 46.1 net yards — a tribute to his ability to sky the ball. He’s also become adept at adapting week to week as some game plans call for him to blast kickoffs through the end zone and others have him chipping them shorter to encourage returns.

It also helps to have Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel, two of the best gunners in the league — and NFL history — on the coverage team to help minimize return chances.

Advertisement

Bailey said playing alongside those two has been an invaluable experience.

“Well, it just gives me the best framework possible to learn how to work as a special teamer,’' he said. “Like, when you talk about Matthew Slater, he’s the best special teamer to ever do it, and Justin Bethel is on track to be right there, too. I’ve got the two best gunners to really ever play this game almost, and they give me a really cool framework to watch and come to work every day and try and emulate what they do.”

Bailey was quick to point out that the help and support he’s received this season came from a lot of areas.

“It’s [long snapper] Joe [Cardona] throwing me strikes every time he snaps the ball, it’s Nick [Folk] on the sideline being in my ear giving me good caddy advice, it’s Coach Cam, Coach Joe [Houston] doing the same thing, being great a caddy and just being overall great coaches. Everybody’s helped me out a tremendous amount, and especially Matthew Slater, Justin Bethel, Cody Davis. Those guys cover those punts, as well.”

McCourty plans on returning

McCourty said during his radio hit that he plans on returning next season — his 12th in New England.

“I’m still enjoying football. I plan on playing next year. Just trying to finish out these two games the best way I can, and then when the offseason hits, evaluate and all that stuff,’' the safety said. “But still feel pretty healthy and love going out there and competing.”

Advertisement

McCourty is fourth on the club with 56 tackles and also has two interceptions, and six passes defensed.

Edelman unlikely for Monday

Julian Edelman did not practice Thursday, lessening the chances the veteran receiver will return Monday or this season as he continues to rehab from a knee procedure he had after Week 6. Edelman practiced last week, opening the possibility he would return from injured reserve … Defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) also was not spotted at the session … Newton fired of a “Star Wars” themed answer when asked about quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch, who is leaving to take the head job at the University of Arizona: “Jedi has been such a positive force on me. That program is in good hands.’' … The club listed 20 players as limited in practice, including: running backs Damien Harris (ankle) and J.J. Taylor (quadriceps); center David Andrews (calf); guard Shaq Mason (calf); offensive tackles Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) and Justin Herron (ankle); receiver Donte Moncrief (thigh); defensive linemen Tashawn Bower (ankle), Byron Cowart (back), Adam Butler (shoulder), Lawrence Guy (shoulder), and John Simon (hamstring); linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), Shilique Calhoun (knee), and Anfernee Jennings (shoulder); corners J.C. Jackson (knee) and Jonathan Jones (neck); Cardona (ankle), Folk (back); and Slater (knee).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.