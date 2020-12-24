James Harden could play in Rockets’ season opener

James Harden will be in quarantine until Friday, meaning the Houston Rockets star and three-time reigning NBA scoring champion could be eligible to play Saturday when his team is to finally open its season in Portland. The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game postponed for a variety of coronavirus issues. Among them was Harden declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league’s health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, the league announced Thursday that of the 558 players tested for COVID-19 in the week starting Dec. 16, there were two new confirmed player positive tests. But the Rockets-Thunder game is the only one to be postponed so far this season … After undergoing surgery for a fractured left hand, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is expected to miss four to six weeks, sources told ESPN. Zeller suffered the injury in Wednesday’s season-opening loss to Cleveland. He leaves the Hornets without a starting center for an extended period, opening an opportunity for backup center Bismack Biyombo to play an increased role … Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward Dylan Windler broke his left hand in the season opener, another unlucky medical setback for the promising player. Windler missed last season with a lower leg stress fracture he sustained before preseason training camp. The team said only that he will begin a rehab program and did not provide any timeline for his return … The NBA delivered a warning to teams that franchises are forbidden from pursuing and administering newly released coronavirus vaccines on a teamwide basis ahead of public health guidelines for prioritization, according to a memo obtained by ESPN.

Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith along with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask were named finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York for the trophy presentation that usually comes with being a finalist …Texas-San Antonio football coach Jeff Traylor tested positive for COVID-19, leaving his status in doubt for the First Responders Bowl against No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in Dallas. If Traylor is unable to coach, associate head coach/offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will direct the Roadrunners (7-4) … Hawaii beat Houston, 28-14, in the New Mexico Bowl. Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions in New Mexico, the game was played in Frisco, Texas.

Baseball

Nationals get Bell from Pirates

The Washington Nationals acquired first baseman Josh Bell in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In return, the Nationals sent right-handed pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean to the Pirates. Bell, a switch-hitting power bat, gives Washington the middle-of-the-order offense its been seeking all offseason. The agreement comes with a few more pluses for the Nationals: Bell, 28, is under team control for two more seasons. And while he struggled in 2020, as many players did, he hit 37 homers and had a .936 on-base-plus-slugging percentage the year before. He was named an all-star for the first time.

NHL

Canadians teams to play at home

The NHL believes all seven Canadian teams will be able to start the season playing in their home arenas. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league believes it is clear to play in Canada during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after discussions with the five provincial governments that have NHL teams to try to gain approval to start Jan. 13. The NHL realigned its divisions for the season so that the North Division — which features all seven Canadian teams — would not have to cross the US-Canada border, which remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21 … The New Jersey Devils agreed to terms with center Dawson Mercer on a three-year entry-level contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the tentative deal with Mercer, who was the 18th pick overall in the recent draft. He was the Devils’ second of three first-round picks … Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach was ruled out for the world junior championship after he hurt his right wrist during Canada’s exhibition victory over Russia on Wednesday night.

Soccer

Women’s World Cup breakdown unveiled

FIFA released the breakdown for the 32-team women’s World Cup soccer tournament in 2023. Europe (UEFA) will get 11 direct slots, while Asia (AFC) gets six and Africa (CAF), like CONCACAF, which includes the United States, gets four. South America (CONMEBOL) gets three and Oceania (OFC) one. Last year’s World Cup had only 24 teams, and CONCACAF got only three berths …The Washington Spirit acquired their second US World Cup defender this month. The team announced it traded midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard, the ninth overall pick in next month’s National Women’s Soccer League draft, a conditional first-round pick in a future draft and $140,000 in allocation money to the Orlando Pride in exchange for Emily Sonnett.

Olympics

Chinese swimmer’s ban overturned

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang had his eight-year ban from the sport overturned after a Swiss court “set aside” a February ruling that effectively ended his competitive career. The decision came after Sun’s lawyers questioned the neutrality of Franco Frattini, a former Italian foreign minister and chair of the three-member panel that issued Sun’s penalty, according to The New York Times, and could enable Sun, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time world champion, to participate in the delayed Tokyo Olympics next summer. The case will return to arbitration with a different chairman of the panel, although it is unclear when. The Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision comes 10 months after it found that Sun refused to cooperate with anti-doping testers in September 2018 in violation of rules established by FINA, swimming’s governing body.

