Lions will be without 5 coaches after league denies request to push game back one day

The Lions and Buccaneers are set to face off Saturday at 1 p.m., the lone early Saturday start time of the season. If the game was moved to Sunday afternoon, Bevell and all five Lions coaches could have been cleared to return.

Bevell and the other assistant coaches haven’t tested positive but were deemed high-risk close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Bevell is the first head coach to miss a game due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Detroit Lions will be without five coaches for Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — including interim head coach Darrell Bevell ― after the NFL denied their request to move the game back to Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

“We did push to have things that could help us, and, you know, again, it’s between the league and the club on that,” Bevell said. “I am disappointed.

“If the game were on Sunday, I’d be there because the time frame would be up and really all these coaches would be able to be there. That’s the most disappointing part. But, you know, we got to go with what they’re telling us.”

In addition to Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory, and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie will miss Saturday’s game.

The Lions announced that wide receivers coach Robert Prince will fill in for Bevell. And without Bevell, who is also the offensive coordinator, quarterback coach Sean Ryan will call offensive plays.

The Buccaneers (9-5) can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win, sending them to the postseason for the first time since 2007.

“This is why we play, to put your team in a place and give yourself an opportunity to compete for a championship,” quarterback Tom Brady said.

Washington QB up in air

Three days before the Washington Football Team plays a game that could secure a division title, the status of its quarterbacks remained “jumbled up,” coach Ron Rivera said.

Advertisement

Alex Smith, the veteran starter nursing a right calf strain, was limited in practice Thursday, throwing to receivers with no defenders before throwing to team trainers. Dwayne Haskins, the former first-round pick who has garnered more attention for his off-field adventures than his play recently, took all of the first-team reps for the second consecutive workout. Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez, the team’s undrafted backups, received their preplanned limited reps.

Rivera has yet to declare a starter for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and he may not do so before kickoff. The decision, however, will be dependent on Smith’s progress.

“In all honesty, that’s up to him,” Rivera said. “He’s the only one who knows how he feels, and I asked him to please be honest. And he has. He was smart last week, and I imagine he’ll be smart about it this week.”

Smith’s injury is to the same leg that underwent 17 surgeries to repair a 2018 compound fracture and clear out an infection that seeped into his blood. Smith said last week that the calf strain was a “very minor” issue earlier this month before it worsened in the first half of the team’s Week 14 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Haskins’s availability appeared uncertain earlier in the week, after photos and videos circulated of him partying without a mask after the team’s loss to Seattle. Washington fined him $40,000 and rescinded his captaincy for violating the NFL’s — and the state of Virginia’s — coronavirus protocols. But with approval from the league, he was allowed to practice and join team meetings via video conference.

Advertisement

Bills cut Kumerow; Brown to return?

The Buffalo Bills cut receiver Jake Kumerow, opening the possibility of receiver John Brown’s return after missing four games with an ankle injury.

Kumerow’s release comes after scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass on his first and only catch in six games with the Bills in a 48-19 AFC East-clinching win at Denver on Saturday. He opened the season on Buffalo’s practice squad after spending the previous two-plus years with Green Bay.

Kumerow became the 13th Bills player to catch a touchdown pass to match an NFL single-season record.

Brown remains on injured reserve, but was designated to return to practice last week. He’s been limited to playing eight games because of knee and ankle injuries. Buffalo (11-3) plays at New England (6-8) on Monday night.

Kittle to return for 49ers

Star tight end George Kittle, who has not played since suffering a foot fracture back in Week 8, will return Sunday when the 49ers take on the Cardinals, coach Kyle Shanahan announced. A two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro, Kittle has been pushing to play before the end of the 2020 season despite the 49ers having already been eliminated from playoff contention … Chargers tight end Hunter Henry will miss Sunday’s game against the Broncos after being placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. In 14 games, Henry has caught 60 of 93 targets for 613 yards and four touchdowns. Over the past two games, Henry has caught 11 of 15 targets for 106 yards. Donald Parham will replace Henry in the starting lineup, coach Anthony Lynn said … Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott hopes to play Sunday against the Eagles despite an ailing calf that kept him out of a game because of injury for the first time in his career in last week’s 41-33 win over San Francisco. The two-time rushing champion didn’t practice last week while planning to be ready against the Niners. Elliott says he’s further along this week … Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and will miss the rest of the regular season, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Gardeck is second on the team with seven sacks.

Advertisement















