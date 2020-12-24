Players adjust to a pandemic-stricken hockey season, but the game on ice remains the same

The sight of two opposing teams still lingering outside less than a half-hour before puck drop — the visiting Arlington Catholic girls in nearly full uniform, while players from host Archbishop Williams put on their equipment at their cars — is just one of the many modifications to high school hockey to satisfy guidelines from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Forget for a moment that the games are starting two weeks later than usual, the MIAA’s Board of Directors having delayed the start of winter sports to last week during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or that a high school athletic event on Christmas Eve is a rarity even in “normal” times.

CANTON — Pulling into the parking lot of the Canton SportsPlex early Thursday morning, there is an obvious first sign that the 2020-21 MIAA hockey season will be unlike any other before.

“It’s definitely a different season, and we have obstacles to get around,” Archbishop Williams assistant CeCi Hodgkins said. “But we’re just focusing on what we can do, and not on what we can’t do.”

Enter the rink lobby, and spectators need to scan a “QR code” on their phone to fill out an online contact tracing form. Archbishop Williams made the decision Wednesday to allow one parent per player in attendance for each game.

Spectators fill in along the balcony area above one side of the rink, many still carrying their coffee cup of choice, but all wearing the mandatory masks. Archbishop Williams and rink staff are diligent with reminders of the rules and making sure everyone is in their proper place.

Fans also can watch socially distanced at one end of the rink but are not allowed along the side boards. That is where Arlington Catholic’s three goalies — Quinn Mustone, Chelsea Chamberlain, and Emily Moran — are dressing outside the locker rooms, which can’t be used other than for bathroom facilities. The Archbishop Williams goalie trio of Amy Donnelly, Bridget Donovan and Evelyn Lacey mirror that scene on the other side of the penalty boxes and scorer’s area.

Finally, just 15 minutes before game time, the rest of the players file into the rink — first Arlington Catholic, followed by Archbishop Williams — and spread out on the same seating areas to put on their skates.

Archbishop Williams's Melanie McClay pushes the puck past Arlington Catholic goalie Emiiy Morgan for the first goal of the game. DebeeTlumacki

“I would rather be in a locker room, to have the chemistry of a team,” Archbishop Williams senior Mel McClay said. “But I’m just glad I’m playing hockey. If I’m getting dressed in the parking lot and going in, then I’m happy to just be able to play.”

Game warmups proceed as usual, and the teams space out in front of the benches to get their final instructions from their respective coaching staffs before spreading out on the benches. The SportsPlex, like many newer rinks, has plenty of open area behind the glass to extend the benches for social distancing.

At puck drop the game officials, who now use hand-held electronic whistles, make sure that opposing wings are 6 feet apart, then signal the centers to approach for the faceoff. As with the coaches, policing diligent mask use by the players is a critical new part of the job.

“The masks are definitely hard to adjust to,” McClay said. “But our team is doing really well with it.”

The modifications for on-ice play, however, are minimal. Officials are told to blow the whistle on any puck scrum that lasts more than a few seconds, or if more than one player from a team enters the fray.

By the time McClay slides home a loose puck from a scramble in front, just 4:32 into the season, the game resembles any other played before the pandemic. Behind three goals from junior Maggie Milne, Arlington Catholic skates away a 5-2 winner in the Catholic Central League matchup. (Whether COVID-19 rules allow for hats to be thrown on the ice is unclear, but no one tries it.)

While the girls’ game is finishing up, the Weymouth boys already have arrived by bus for their matchup against Archbishop Williams. Aside from the respective goalies, the boys also must wait outside. At the end of the girls’ game, the teams and spectators are directed out a door at the opposite end of the rink, while out in the lobby the spectator process repeats for the second game of the doubleheader.

Weymouth coach Pat Kennedy checks with an Archbishop Williams staff member that the game will be played in the usual three 15-minute periods, since the Bay State Conference has switched to two 22½-minute halves for this season.

Aside from that, once again the game is completely familiar. Checking was not allowed when EEA guidance first was released in July, but was reinstated during the fall. A big hit by the Bishops’ Johnny Demarco on a Wildcats player along the boards drives that point home. Moments earlier, a puck deflects off a stick and over the glass into the balcony, sending fans scrambling. Some things never change.

One modification is not put to the test — there are nine penalties called in the two games combined, but none concurrent. In some rinks, only one player will be allowed per penalty box, with any additional players needing to serve their time next to the team bench or another designated area.

Archbishop Williams's Johnny Demarco (right) moves in on Weymouth's Corey Legere in the first period. DeMarco scored two goals for the Bishops. DebeeTlumacki

Demarco scores on a breakaway with 7 seconds left — his second goal of the game, matching senior captain Conor Kelly — to cap a 5-0 Archbishop Williams victory. From there, the scene again repeats in reverse, players filing out of the rink in uniform minus skates, for the car or bus ride home.

“Today is not too bad,” Kennedy said, noting that the temperatures in the 50s made it suitable on the bus with the windows cracked open. “But when we’re coming back from Needham on Jan. 6, and the kids are all soaked in their gear …”

Archbishop Williams is scheduled to be back on the ice Saturday against Bridgewater-Raynham, and many teams will join them in the coming days and weeks, up through the Feb. 21 conclusion of the winter season. Different rinks, but the same protocols and procedures.

“I think the more games that teams get in, the more we’ll get accustomed to what it’s like,” Bishops coach Derackk Curtis said. “At least we’re still out there playing, you still have the competition, you still have the rivalries.”

Archbishop Williams's Conor Kelly celebrates his first-period goal. DebeeTlumacki

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.