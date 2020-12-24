Take it to the bank: Jayson Tatum starts slowly but finishes strong in season-opening win vs. Bucks

Perhaps it was a matter of Tatum’s skill, or just good fortune for a Celtics team that hasn’t had much luck late in games for the past few years, but the ball caromed off the glass and swished through the basket.

In his face was the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who added several degrees of difficulty by merely unfurling his nearly 8-foot-long wingspan to contest the shot.

As Jayson Tatum released the ball, the trajectory appeared a few inches to the left of the rim. It appeared the player who had struggled all night was simply off again, valiantly but ineffectively trying to give the Celtics a thrilling season-opening win over the Milwaukee Bucks with an inconceivable shot.

On a night when the Celtics’ most imposing player, just a few weeks after signing a $190 million contract extension, looked overwhelmed by the intense attention from an elite defensive team, Tatum scored a dramatic game winner that made Celtics faithful forget about the listless preseason.

And for Tatum, it was another signature moment in what has been a brilliant three-plus years in Boston. Tabbed in the preseason as a rising star, on the cusp of being a top 10 player, Tatum, through the power of his sheer will, was able to bank in the go-ahead 3-pointer for a 122-120 lead with 0.4 seconds left.

He launched the shot over the league’s two-time MVP, who was assigned to stop him from sinking that shot. Tatum has been here before. He has had a chance to win games for the Celtics, including Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but he missed.

This time it proved to be the winner, especially when Antetokounmpo missed a chance to tie it but missed the second of two foul shots resulting in a 122-121 victory for the Celtics. But in this COVID-19 sports era, there was no raucous crowd at TD Garden slapping hands, there was nobody for Tatum to motion to after his shot. The players surrounded Tatum, with piped in crowd noise in the background, as he exhaled because it had been a frustrating night.

Tatum admitted he was tired. He wasn’t moving all that well. He passed up on opportunities to drive and settled for 3-pointers. He looked uneven and irritated at times.

But he managed to score the Celtics’ last 8 points of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left, to give Boston a 17-point lead, 101-84.

But the Bucks made certain the suspense of this game was far from over.

Milwaukee, behind the brilliance of Antetokounmpo (35 points, 13 rebounds in 36 minutes), went on a stirring 31-12 run to take a 115-113 lead with 3:26 left. Tatum later added a pair of jumpers before Jrue Holiday drained a step-back trey in Daniel Theis’ face for a 1-point Milwaukee lead in the final minute.

Tatum had a previous chance to put the Celtics ahead but he drew a double team and then whipped the ball out to Theis for a missed open 3-pointer. After a Khris Middleton miss, Tatum grabbed the rebound and the Celtics devised the final play. Of course, it was going to go to Tatum.

The Celtics bench erupts after Jayson Tatum banks in a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left that proved to be the game winner in a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

“Giannis is extremely tall, so I tried to get some separation,” he said. “Put some arc on it and it went through.”

But hold up. Tatum didn’t exactly say he called “Glass.” Any long-range shot that banks in has to be called first; it’s one of the golden rules of basketball. If not, it’s just a lucky shot. Well…

“Nah, I didn’t try to [bank the shot],” he admitted. “With the angle that I had and I know how tall he is, I mean once I let it go, I knew it was going to hit the backboard but I didn’t necessarily try to do that.”

Jayson Tatum said he had no intention of banking in this 3-point attempt with 0.4 seconds left. He was more concerned with Giannis Antetokounmpo and his nearly 8-foot wingspan as he flashed out to contest the shot. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Great players sometimes make their fortune. And there will be nights that Tatum (30 points on 12-for-28 shooting, including 6 of 13 from the 3-point arc) doesn’t need to be great for the entire evening, just on one play. He had enough help Wednesday from Jaylen Brown (33 points), who carried his team in stretches, digging Boston out of a 9-point second-period deficit. Jeff Teague, in his first game as a Celtic, dropped in 19 points in 25 minutes, including four 3-pointers.

And the opening win helped partially erase what was a bitter ending of the season in the NBA Bubble, when the Celtics were outplayed, outhustled and outwilled in their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat. The Bucks, with Antetokounmpo and the newly acquired Holiday, have retooled for a long playoff run.

The Celtics were underdogs in their home opener but outplayed Milwaukee for most of the first three quarters until Antetokounmpo fueled that furious run. And most of that work was with an ineffective Tatum, who was 8-for-19 shooting and looked exhausted at times sitting on the bench.

In a few sequences after exiting the game, Tatum took several moments to catch his breath, looking weathered after such a short turnaround from the NBA Bubble.

“I was a little tired,” he said. “Trying to get my rhythm back, trying to get my wind, get back in shape. It’s probably going to take a little while. A quick turnaround. Everyone needs each other because it’s going to be some tough games.”

It wasn’t a picturesque season debut for Tatum, but it was a positive step for him and his team. The Celtics looked bad in the preseason and the Eastern Conference contenders have ramped up, but they were able to respond with a surprising and encouraging performance.

“The goal is to be better that you were in the previous season,” he said. “For me, I feel I need to get better in all aspects. I do have high goals for myself and for this team and never back down from the challenge. We’re never going to back down.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.