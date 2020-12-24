Tops on Cam Newton’s wish list? A chance to spend time with family and friends

When it came time to open presents that year, Newton liked his chances of getting what he wanted. He assessed the gifts in front of the Christmas tree and spotted a small package, the perfect size to hold a yo-yo. He shook the box and thought to himself, “Yup, that’s it.”

“It’s crazy the times we’ve come from,” Newton told the Globe in a Zoom interview earlier this week. “Now, kids are dying for [PlayStation 5] and all the technology and iPhones or whatever. But I wanted a yo-yo. So bad.”

For Christmas one year, he can’t remember exactly which, all Cam Newton wanted was a yo-yo.

Advertisement

“I said, ‘Man, God is good,’ ” recalled Newton. “ ‘Santa, you my homie.’ ”

When he unwrapped it, though, there wasn’t a yo-yo inside. Instead, he had received a watch.

“I thanked my parents, I kissed my mom, I said, ‘Thank you,’ and I followed it up with an e-mail and text message and a note to Santa, saying, ‘Next year, you got to get me that yo-yo,’ ” Newton recounted, with a laugh.

Retelling this story years later still brings a smile to Newton’s face — and a slight shake of the head from his father, Cecil Sr., who playfully proposed a trip to Walgreens later that evening in search of the long-desired yo-yo. The offer incited laughter from Newton, as he and his parents all broke out in smiles.

That Christmas day, however long ago, introduced Newton to a lesson his mother, Jackie, learned as a child and wanted to impart to her three children: The material gifts aren’t what matter. What’s more important is giving what you can and spending time with family.

Newton was sure to note that he did end up receiving exactly what he wanted on several occasions, but he has since embraced Christmas in the way his mother described. The holiday has become one of his favorites.

Advertisement

“It’s something I look forward to every year, just to be around a loving atmosphere where everybody is just so appreciative of each other’s time and knowing we have so much to be grateful for, so much to be happy for,” Newton said.

This year, however, things are a little different. Newton will celebrate Christmas on Friday away from his parents, who briefly visited Boston earlier this week for his annual “Santa Cam” event, and the four children he shares with ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor.

Cam Newton poses for a selfie with Jaleel Heath during Newton's charity event this week in Roxbury to help teens from the Camp Harbor View Leader in Training Program. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Newton, along with millions of Americans across the country, hasn’t been able to spend as much time with family as he would have liked — not just during the holidays but throughout the year.

Since moving to Massachusetts after signing a one-year deal with the Patriots this summer, Newton has not been able to regularly see his kids. He FaceTimes them often, but, because of their young age — his oldest son, Chosen, turned 5 on Thursday — Newton sees its limitations.

“It’s hard,” Newton said. “It’s tough. You have to go along to get along and do what you’re asked or mandated to do without being penalized or scrutinized for it.”

Newton calls himself a hands-on dad, which aligns with his leadership style on the field, so not having much of an opportunity to spend time with family and socialize with his teammates has complicated an already difficult transition of acclimating to a new city and football system.

Advertisement

As a team captain, he’s come up with handshakes and done his best to create a sense of camaraderie within the locker room. But there are no team dinners, no card games on the plane rides, no extended chats at lockers, no double dates, nothing of that nature.

Newton has reiterated throughout New England’s season he’s not interested in making excuses. He’s stayed accountable and remained committed to improvement. That doesn’t mean the lack of meaningful interactions has gone unnoticed by Newton, an obviously gregarious guy.

At one point during our conversation, Newton turned to his mother and called her, “Honey Bunches of Oats,” giving her a nickname of her own — just as he has done with nearly all of his teammates and coaches this season.

“It’s always great to spend time with the people who know you best,” Newton said. “For me, it has been somewhat of a drought year, being around people, being this close.”

Cam Newton and his mother Jackie share a laugh during the event this week with the Camp Harbor View Leader in Training Program. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

With a new year, and offseason, around the corner, Newton said he doesn’t need the holiday season to spark introspection. He tries to stay reflective throughout the year, practicing meditation and setting his intentions.

Although he doesn’t know what the future holds, Newton is hopeful of what’s to come. He wrote in a letter to fans that he would like to be a part of the team’s solution moving forward. Off the field, he’s looking forward to reuniting with his loved ones.

Advertisement

“Hopefully, here soon, we are able to have a more normalized life,” Newton said. “I’m pretty sure we all took some things for granted. With it being so shaken this year, this makes you appreciate even the smallest things even more.”

In the meantime, Newton said he wants to help the Patriots win their final two regular-season games, and he’ll cherish the limited opportunities he had to see his family.

“Yo-yo or not, we’re still going to love each other,” he said.

Cam Newton greets students and staff virtually during the Santa Cam charity event to help the Camp Harbor View Leader in Training Program. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.