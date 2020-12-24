US squad facing tough task at World Juniors hockey tournament

The US has had significantly less time to work together. After holding an evaluation camp from Oct. 8-13, the players went their separate ways, many returning to practice with their college teams, before going back to Plymouth, Mich., to attend a one-week training camp on Dec. 6.

They will have some catching up to do, as the European teams have had training camps and competed in tournaments, while Canada’s squad began a four week camp on Nov. 16 in Red Deer, Alberta, before the rest of teams began arriving at the Edmonton bubble on Dec. 13.

After a disappointing finish in which they failed to reach the semifinals at last year’s World Junior Hockey Championship, the US will open the 2021 tournament when it faces Russia on Christmas night in Edmonton.

Some players expected to be named to the roster were not due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Bruins 2019 first-round pick John Beecher. But there are still plenty of local connections as the tournament gets underway, with the possibility of a Jan. 5 championship game that would pit teammates on Northeastern and Boston College against each other.

Here’s a look at some of the players and coaches with New England ties.

Forwards

Matthew Boldy (Millis native and sophomore at Boston College): Boldy had a strong camp in October, then returned to BC and recorded three goals and five assists in four games before the US team reconvened.

Sam Colangelo (Stoneham, freshman at Northeastern): Colangelo turns 19 this weekend and is used to watching the tournament at home on his birthday, but he’s happy to have a different view this year.

Matthew Beniers (Hingham): John Vanbiesbrouck, the GM for the US national junior team, considers Beniers to be the team’s “most well-rounded 200-foot player” and likes the versatility he brings, with the ability to play forward or center.

Patrick Moynihan (Millis, freshman at Providence College): Some teammates have mentioned Moynihan as a candidate to have a breakout performance, while the coaching staff praised his competitiveness and ability to get to pucks first.

Brett Berard (East Greenwich, R.I., freshman at Providence College): Considered by some to be undersized, Berard has made up for it and then some with his hockey IQ and playmaking ability.

John Farinacci (Played at Harvard last season): One of the top scoring rookies in the ECAC last year, Farinacci had 10 goals and 12 assists in 31 games for the Crimson.

Trevor Zegras (Played for Boston University last season): Zegras played in the tournament last season, drawing rave reviews for his passing and playmaking, recording nine assists in five games. After tallying 11 goals and 25 assists for the Terriers, he signed with the Anaheim Ducks.

Defense

Henry Thrun (Southborough, played at Harvard last year): Thrun had three goals and 18 assists in his freshman season with the Crimson, then , like Farinacci, decided to play in the USHL when it became apparent that the Ivy League’s season would be disrupted by the pandemic.

Drew Helleson (Sophomore at Boston College): BC coach Jerry York said before the season that Helleson was a special player, and he looked the part in the first four games of the season for the Eagles, logging major minutes in preparation to get on track for the tournament.

Goal

Spencer Knight (Sophomore Boston College): Knight played in the tournament last year, posting a .913 save percentage in four games, and is expected to get the lion’s share of the work. Before returning this year, he began his second year with the Eagles by posting a 1.50 goals against average and a 9.55 save percentage as the BC got off to a 4-0 start. He’s also rocking a really cool helmet in Edmonton.

Coaching staff

Providence College coach Nate Leaman will serve as the head coach, while Harvard coach Ted Donato is an assistant. Theresa Feaster, Providence’s coordinator of hockey operations, is serving as the video coach at the World Juniors — and the first female assistant in USA Hockey’s history at any major men’s championship.

Local connections on other teams

Two members of Canada’s squad are from Hockey East schools. Forward Alex Newhook scored 19 goals and 23 assists last year for Boston College en route to being named NCAA and Hockey East Rookie of the Year. Newhook and Boldy are roomates at BC.

Goalie Devon Levi is a freshman at Northeastern and earned player of the game honors in Canada’s pre-tournament game against Russia Wednesday night with 23 saves in a 1-0 win, solidifying his spot as the team’s top netminder.

UConn sophomores Yan Kuznetsov and Vladislav Firstov are the first NCAA players to play for team Russia.

Team USA’s schedule (All games on NHL Network)

Dec. 25 vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 vs. Austria, 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Czech Republich, 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 quarterfinals

Jan. 4 semifinals

Jan. 5 Third-place and championship games

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.