Veterans Jeff Teague, Tristan Thompson contributed to season-opening win in debut with Celtics

But now they are back on the court for the first time since early March, and now they are Celtics, and in Boston’s 122-121 season-opening win over the Bucks on Wednesday, they seemed invigorated by playing games that truly matter again.

Neither player has been to the postseason since 2017-18. Last summer and fall, as the Celtics were charging within two wins of the NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble, Teague and Thompson were just home waiting patiently, wondering when their next chance would come, and whether it would be a good one.

Jeff Teague and Tristan Thompson have both played in big games on big stages. Teague has appeared in 71 playoff matchups, and Thompson has played in 78, including four consecutive NBA Finals alongside LeBron James. But it has been a while.

“Both of those guys are seasoned vets,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said. “They’ve played in the league a long time, seen stuff like this over and over and over again. And they help our team so much. Tristan just with his physicality, his screen setting, his rolling, his rebounding is important. Jeff, his poise, his vision, his point guard abilities, just his playmaking and control of the flow of the game is so essential.”

Thompson, who missed the preseason due to a hamstring injury, started in a big lineup alongside Daniel Theis in order to combat the Bucks’ length. His playing time was slightly limited because of his recent absence, but he was productive during his 22 minutes, tallying 12 points on 6 of 10 shooting, and 8 rebounds.

“Definitely been the longest [time away],” Thompson said after the game. “It felt good to get back out there, especially with a team that has high expectations and a team that wants to compete and win a lot of ball games.”

Teague came off the bench and made 7 of 15 shots overall and 4 of 4 3-pointers. He finished with 19 points and 4 assists in 25 minutes. Including the preseason, he is now 9 for 9 from beyond the 3-point line this year.

“Just getting used to everybody,” Teague said. “I think we’re still jelling as a team.”

Thompson was signed to replace Enes Kanter, who was traded to the Trail Blazers. He offers similar skills as a rebounder and finisher, but is a much better defender, which is why Stevens was comfortable deploying him in a two-big lineup with Theis.

“Every game goes by, myself and my teammates will get our rhythm,” Thompson said. “They’ll get to know me and I’ll get to know them more. We’ll keep building that relationship. Of course, in practice is great but there’s nothing like a game. Me missing the preseason, I missed some of that chemistry on the court but we’ll build it one game at a time and [the Bucks game] was a step in the right direction.”

Tristan Thompson made minimal contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but was whistled for a foul with 0.4 seconds left in the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Thompson was involved in a controversial play at the end of regulation. After Jayson Tatum banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to give the Celtics a two-point lead, the Bucks called timeout and inbounded the ball from the sideline near their bench. The lob went to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thompson was called for a foul when the two jumped up for the ball, even though there appeared to be minimal contact.

But after making the first free throw Antetokounmpo missed the second, rendering the play just a footnote.

“He did a good job,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Thompson. “He fought for position, he guarded Giannis. It’s hard to not play for nine months and then have to guard Giannis and play against [Brook] Lopez on the interior on the other end.”

Teague’s steady play, meanwhile, will be essential while Kemba Walker is out with left knee soreness. Marcus Smart started at point guard for Boston but Teague joined him on the floor for the stretch run, and he helped save the win for Boston with his defense.

The Bucks led by a point when Tatum missed a 6-footer with 56.7 seconds left. Antetokounmpo grabbed the rebound and Donte DiVincenzo raced upcourt with a good line toward a fast-break layup. But Teague swooped in, met him in midair and knocked the ball away and off of DiVincenzo, keeping Boston within a point and giving the Celtics possession again.

“It was a great test for the first game,” Teague said. “I think both teams feel a little rusty still trying to find ourselves. You can see guys getting tired out there. But it was a good first test and we just try to keep building.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.