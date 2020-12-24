Western New York is head over heels in love with the Bills and their magical season

“I have a text loop with all of those guys, and they are all in on this crew. They love these guys,” said Steve Tasker, the former special teams ace. “Man, they wear it on their sleeve in their texts. They ride the roller coaster like the most casual fan. It’s so funny.”

Twenty-seven years later, four of those Bills greats — Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Bruce Smith and others — have a new role for the team: Their biggest cheerleaders.

The Buffalo Bills of the early ’90s went to four straight Super Bowls and sent five players to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The year 2020 has been a disaster in so many ways, but the Bills’ season has been downright magical. They are 11-3 entering Monday night’s game against the Patriots, and have already won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. Third-year quarterback Josh Allen has blossomed into a Pro Bowler and exceeded even the most passionate fan’s expectations. Stefon Diggs, the star receiver acquired in a trade, leads the league in receiving and has been the team’s missing piece.

A team that hasn’t won a playoff game in 25 years and missed the postseason every year between 2000-2016 is suddenly one of the hottest in the NFL. The Bills have won seven of eight games, with a real shot at earning the No. 2 playoff seed. Other than the Chiefs, the Bills are the one team no one wants to see right now.

“We’re not showing up to the playoffs with a guest pass,” Tasker said in a Bills hype video this week. “We’re writing our own ticket.”

Western New York is head-over-heels in love with the Bills, whose success has been an important if temporary respite from the struggles of the pandemic. When the team returned home from Denver at 1:30 a.m. last Sunday, a few hours after clinching the division title, they were greeted at the airport by thousands of fans, per an estimate from the Buffalo News.

“When I got off the plane, I was like, ‘goddamn! That’s a lot of people!’” Diggs said Wednesday. “I’ve never experienced anything like that. Not in high school, college. … I’ve never had that many loyal fans around and I was safe – it felt like good energy.”

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs leads the league with 111 receptions this season. Matthew Stockman/Getty

This season is 25 years in waiting for Bills fans, yet they can’t revel in the success. The infamous Bills Mafia tailgate scene has been dormant all season. Fans can’t go to the games or hold watch parties. The first home playoff game in 25 years will have, at most, 6,700 fans present.

“Bills fans will tell you there’s never a wrong year to do it,” said Tasker, who hosts a daily radio show that is affiliated with the team. “But most of the fun of having a team like this is sharing it with the people you love, and the inability to do that has really kind of muted it a bit.”

But passion for the Bills has never been higher. This year is unquestionably the Bills’ best team since their early-90s run of four straight Super Bowls. The Bills had five players selected to the Pro Bowl last week, and Allen just won AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Unlike the team’s last two postseason appearances in 2017 and 2019, the Bills didn’t squeak into the playoffs as a wild card this time. The Bills are so good now that fans have expectations and won’t be satisfied with one-and-done.

“How deep they go, I think people are willing to hold their breath,” Tasker said. “But I think the big step is people want to see them win in the playoffs.”

The Bills have exceeded almost everyone’s expectations this year, and it’s hard to know where to start with the credit.

Head coach Sean McDermott certainly deserves a lot. He has led the Bills to three playoff appearances in four years, and he has steadily built a smart, tough and efficient football team.

GM Brandon Beane also deserves a lot of credit. First-round picks Tre’Davious White, Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver, Dawson Knox and Allen have all blossomed into key starters. He bolstered the wide receiver position by trading for Diggs, whose 111 catches are most in the NFL and 1,314 receiving yards are third, and signing Cole Beasley in 2019.

“They’ve really gotten better every year,” Bill Belichick said. “They’ve constructed a very good team through a combination of drafts, trades, signings, and it’s fit together very nicely for them. They have good quality, good depth and they don’t make very many mistakes.”

Allen deserves the most credit of any player. His erratic play held them back the last two years, but his improvement this year has been downright remarkable. His completion percentage jumped from 52.8 as a rookie to 58.8 last year to a whopping 68.7 this year. This year Allen has his first 4,000-yard passing season, 30 touchdown passes against just nine interceptions, and has added eight rushing touchdowns to vault himself into the MVP discussion and become the king of all of Western New York.

“He could run for governor, are you kidding me?” Tasker said. “Even to the biggest supporters of Josh, this jump has been unbelievable to see. But he worked his ass off. He’s an unselfish player, and when your quarterback is that way it sets the tone for the whole squad. It’s pretty hard to poke any holes in Josh Allen these days.”

But Allen hasn’t done it by himself, either. He has one of the deepest and most well-rounded group of weapons – The Bills have thrown 32 touchdown passes, but the team leader, Gabriel Davis only, has six, as 13 Bills have caught a touchdown pass this year.

Allen also has benefitted from tremendous stability around him, with both his teammates and coaches. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Allen’s play-caller the last three years, has turned himself into a top head coaching candidate due to Allen’s development.

“It’s been a really great relationship to watch develop,” Tasker said. “They’re running the same offense they did three years ago, and Josh’s development has allowed them to do more and more things offensively. He’s gotten better at going to his second and third reads, going to them faster than he used to.”

The Bills’ run this year has left their fans also feeling nostalgic for the good old days of the early ’90s. And those Bills legends are enjoying this season as much as they did their run three decades ago.

“Because it’s been so long, there’s not any of this comparison, or, ‘Our team would’ve beaten this new team,’” Tasker said. “Those old guys like Bruce, Thurman, Jim, Andre, Cornelius Bennett, Will Wolford – we’re just really happy for these guys. It’s pretty much a love fest, anybody who’s affiliated with Buffalo and the team.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.