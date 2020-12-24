Couple stole $300 snake from Peabody pet store, police say

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Police in Peabody are looking for a couple who slithered away with a snake worth $300 from a city pet store.

The couple entered the Petco store at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, police told The Salem News on Wednesday.

The man asked an employee if he could play with the albino cinnamon ball python, and when the employee said that is against store policy, the man offered to buy it, Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said.