Wampanoag voices on Harvard’s Peabody Museum collection

Need something to occupy those stir-crazy kids other than TikTok? Try exploring some eye-opening virtual exhibits via the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology at Harvard University.

The museum currently has some 30 free online exhibits including “Listening to Wampanoag Voices: Beyond 1620.” With this year marking 400 years since the Wampanoag Nation first encountered English immigrants on the shores of Patuxet — now called Plymouth — the Museum asked members of the tribe to reflect on objects in its collection spanning four centuries.

That means “lending contemporary Wampanoag voices to objects that were made, held, worn, consumed and otherwise made useful by our ancestors, generations, if not centuries ago,” explains scholar and writer Paula Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, on the exhibition’s website. “We are still here to acknowledge them, learn from them, talk about them, and give gratitude to the creator for them.”