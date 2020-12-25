Tranquil trails for winter hiking

“We recommend that folks new to winter hiking start off on shorter, lower elevation hikes so they can build experience and identify problem areas, such as a piece of gear they may be missing or how to properly layer their clothing in cold weather,” says Nina Paus-Weiler, Digital Media and Communications Manager for Appalachian Mountain Club. “Eventually they can work their way up to trying out higher elevation summits.”

This winter, we’re eschewing the crowded mega ski areas, in favor of more natural, less-visited destinations. Is this your first time for winter hiking?

Think of a sunny, crisp winter day. You’re outdoors, skiing or snowshoeing or simply hiking over snowy open fields and through sun-dappled forests. All you hear is the swish swish of your cross-country skis or the crunch of snow beneath your shoes. There’s beauty and solace here.

Here are five destinations perfect for all levels of experience. NOTE: Check individual websites for up-to-date safety guidelines.

Ashland Town Forest and Cowassock Woods

Cowassock means “the place of pines,” named by the Magunkook Indians who once made their home here. It was a fine place for hunting, fishing, and gathering, filled with streams, vernal pools, pristine woods, and open fields. Not much has changed at this under-the-radar, 616-acre forest located in Ashland and Framingham.

There are six miles of trails zig zagging over bridges to ruins, open pit quarries and witch caves. Yes, witch caves! In 1693, the families of Towne Children — Rebecca Nurse, Sara Cloyes, Mary Esty and Edmund Towne — fled the Salem witch hunt to seek refuge. They ended up in the woods here, taking shelter in caves. Later they established the Salem End settlement in Framingham. It’s an easy hike to the jumble of now collapsed rocks near Salem End Road. Sit for a while, breath in the fresh air, enjoy the solitude, and imagine what it must have been like to huddle and hide in the rocks.

The Bay Circuit Trail, which traverses and connects open spaces from Essex in the north to Kingston in the south, also weaves through the forest for 2.2 miles, through mixed hardwoods, rocky outcroppings and wetlands. www.ashlandmass.com/DocumentCenter/View/5655/Ashland-Town-Forest-Trail-Brochure-2020-1

Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary. John Tlumacki

Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary

It’s Mass Audubon’s oldest and largest wildlife sanctuary, with 1,971 acres to get blissfully lost in. Located in Sharon, Massachusetts, the sprawling parcel of forest, fields and wetlands is crisscrossed with 25 miles of trails.

How much time and energy do you have? Whatever it is, there’s a loop trail that’s perfect for you to explore. The 20-minute or so Billings Loop takes you past an old farm and sugar shack, and across a boardwalk through a red maple swamp. The Bluff Trail, which takes about 90 minutes roundtrip, climbs to an open 491-foot outcropping with splendid views. For a more rigorous workout, hike the Summit Trail, climbing to the sanctuary’s highest point atop 534-foot Moose Hill. From the sanctuary’s visitor center (closed due to COVID-19), the Summit and Bluff Trails are easily connected via the Old Pasture and Turkey Trails.

Along the way, look for fresh deer, turkey, and coyote tracks; careful observers may also see the tracks of fishers and foxes. www.massaudubon.org/moosehill

The Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary

You’ll find solitude and spectacular views of tidal creeks, salt marshes, and salt pannes at this coastal preserve in Rowley, Massachusetts. The more than 200-acre sanctuary, one of the newest in Mass Audubon’s system, is part of the Great Marsh ecosystem, the largest salt marsh system north of Chesapeake Bay.

There are 1.6 miles of easy-to-do, well-marked trails, including the Professor Chandler’s Long Walk. This 0.65-mile trail, named after Professor Alfred Chandler, Jr., whose conservation efforts protected most of this land, leads to the edge of the salt marsh (parts are inaccessible during high tide, so check the tide clock before heading out.) We like the stark, serene beauty of the salt marshes in winter, grasses tipped with ice and edges crusted in snow. Short on time? Hike Appy’s Way, a 0.34-mile walk to a small hill with views across the marshes and tidal creek. www.massaudubon.org/roughmeadows

No matter if you're a speedy skinny skier or a meandering snowshoe hiker, you'll find pretty terrain at Notchview. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

Notchview

Calling all cross-country skiers and snowshoers. Owned by The Trustees, this 3,108-acre forest preserve is a peaceful, natural haven in Windsor, Mass. It sits in the Hoosac Range in the Berkshires, at some 2,000 feet in elevation.

Skinny skiers will find 17 kilometers groomed for classical skiing and another eight kilometers set up for skate skiing. Or just head to the woods for solitary backcountry skiing and snowshoeing through dense woods and open fields. Consider the trek up 2,297-foot Judges Hill, and then descend back down on the backcountry Bumpus Trail.

You can bring Fido, too, as there’s a separate area and trail system for skiing with your dog. www.thetrustees.org/place/notchview

The Albany Covered Bridge. Courtesy of White Mountains Attractions

The Nanamocomuck Ski Trail

Hordes of folks drive the Kancamagus Scenic Byway in New Hampshire as it travels through the White Mountain National Forest, offering river and mountain peak views. You’ll have similar vistas on this ungroomed trail that parallels the Kanc, without any of the crowds. You can ski it or snowshoe it, or depending on conditions, slap a pair of crampons on your boots and hike it.

Dubbed the Nana, the Lower Nanamocomuck Trail travels 6.9 miles from Bear Notch Road to the Albany Covered Bridge. The Upper Nanamocomuck goes another nine miles or so from Lily Pond to Bear Notch Road and is more difficult than the lower portion. There are several options and stop and go points along the way; go as far as you want and then turn around or consider shuttling two cars. Any way you do it, you’ll have lots of eye candy: the icy-banked Swift River, cascades and frozen waterfalls, set against a backdrop of snow-capped mountain peaks. www.ohranger.com/white-mountain-natl-forest/poi/upper-nanamocomuck-ski-trail

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com