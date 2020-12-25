Wrapping up Boxing Day

Boxing Day, the second day of Christmastide, is what Dec. 26 is called in Britain and those outposts of empire that, unlike the 13 colonies, didn’t cut loose until much later, like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, even Singapore and Hong Kong. Yes, although Hong Kong is now part of China, Boxing Day remains a holiday there, as it does in each of those countries and quite a few others

July 4, 1776, you might say, created one US holiday and prevented another. The creation was Independence Day. Cue the fireworks. The prevention was Boxing Day. Cue the . . . well, no cueing needed; that’s the point.

A police officer at Horsham Police Station carrying some of the gifts gathered for families in Chichester, Arundel, and Horsham at Christmas.

Advertisement

The origins of the name are not agreed upon, though it definitely has nothing to do with fisticuffs. The Oxford English Dictionary dates the first usage of “Boxing Day” to the 1830s, though a 1663 entry in Samuel Pepys’s diary makes reference to “Christmas boxes.”

On the Christian calendar, Dec. 26 is St. Stephen’s Day. Stephen, the first martyr, is associated with acts of charitable giving. Hence the reference to “on the Feast of Stephen” in in the carol “Good King Wenceslaus.” Some accounts say the name Boxing Day derives from gathering up — boxing — offerings for the poor. Others suggest that it derives from a 19th-century custom in households with servants. After servants had worked on Christmas Day, helping with the festivities, they would get the next day off, being sent home with a box of presents or leftovers.

Nowadays Boxing Day is notable in Britain for two things: televised sports (no Premier League soccer games on Christmas, so lots of Premier League games on Boxing Day); and, what else, shopping. In fact, Boxing Day kicks off Boxing Week, which lasts until the New Year.





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.