Blind date: ‘He’d lived in a repurposed railroad caboose during college!’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

What make him a catch: He’s excellent at keeping his head in a crisis

His interests: Hiking, show tunes, steampunk

WALTER Y.: 25 / classical musician

When he is happiest: Collaborating on music with friends and colleagues

His hobbies: Writing and calligraphy

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO CALL, STOW AND BRIGHTON

START YOUR ENGINES

Will I took a shower and excitedly combed my hair, to tone down the osprey-nest springiness it settles into if I don’t style it right. I [had] butterflies in my stomach.

Advertisement

Walter I had wine and practiced my clarinet to take away my nerves.

Will I greeted my date. I liked his shy smile and the way he had a fuzzy wool sweater draped over his chair.

Walter Will had really kind eyes and had on a very cute shirt.

ON THE RIGHT TRACK?

Will We set to discussing how we’d decided to apply. I’d been urged by my father to apply when I complained about not meeting enough guys.

Walter Will was creative; we talked about a novel he was writing.

Will He’d come to Boston to study the clarinet and—this was the best bit—he’d lived in a repurposed railroad caboose during college! As a train and steampunk enthusiast, this got me all wound up.

Walter I could tell he had a genuine soul, and that will get you far in life.

Will I ordered fish and chips from Twin Seafood in Acton. The fish was nice, if not exceptional. I may be spoiled, though—I lived in Britain for a year, so I got used to top-tier fish.

Walter I ordered malai kofta from Punjab Palace in Allston. I didn’t eat much because, of the many things I have done in life, I have never watched myself eat and I hope that I never have to.

Advertisement

Will Walter was working hard to make me feel at ease. But we never landed on a topic of conversation that made us both light up.

Walter We both enjoyed fantasy novels but hadn’t heard of each other’s favorites. He was really sweet, but it was hard to keep a conversation going.

LEFT THE STATION

Will I never felt the little tingling I get when I’m attracted to someone. Judging by his body language, I don’t think I inspired much romantic interest in him, either.

Walter Will wasn’t my usual type, if I’m being honest.

Will We chatted after finishing our food. I was just happy to commiserate with someone my age.

Walter We decided to end the date when it got awkward with the amount of silence.

Will I gave him my contact information in case he wanted to chat later. As it turned out, we are both thinking of moving. Even if we didn’t end up dating, we might work well as roommates.

Walter We exchanged social media because we agreed it was nice to know good people in the LGBTQ+ community.

SECOND DATE?

Will I don’t think I’d have another date.

Walter Probably not. I don’t think we were feeling it.

POST-MORTEM

Will / B

Walter / B



