‘Brutal’ assault leaves elderly man hospitalized, Dorchester man arrested in Roxbury

A 23-year-old Dorchester man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into an apartment and assaulted an elderly man in Roxbury Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries, police said.
Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering in the area of Pompeii Street, Boston police said in a statement.
Upon arrival, officers heard screaming from inside the apartment, police said. A steel door barred officers from entering the building, but they were soon notified that the caller, who was inside the basement of the building, would be able to let them in.
Officers entered the building through the basement and went to the first floor, where they gained access to the apartment and found a man lying unconscious on the floor “with blood covering the interior of the apartment,” police said.
The victim was brought to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
The suspect, later identified as Wyse Richardson, could be heard by officers inside the apartment, police said. He was located on the second floor and taken into custody.
Richardson is facing charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated battery and assault on an elderly person over 60, the statement said. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
