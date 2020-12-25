‘Brutal’ assault leaves elderly man hospitalized, Dorchester man arrested in Roxbury

A 23-year-old Dorchester man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into an apartment and assaulted an elderly man in Roxbury Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering in the area of Pompeii Street, Boston police said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers heard screaming from inside the apartment, police said. A steel door barred officers from entering the building, but they were soon notified that the caller, who was inside the basement of the building, would be able to let them in.