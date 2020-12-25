Firefighters battle ‘stubborn’ 3-alarm blaze in Braintree Friday morning

Around 9 a.m., firefighters were on scene at a house on Pleasant View Avenue for a 2-alarm fire, according to an Instagram post from the @braintreefirepio .

Firefighters battled a “stubborn” 3-alarm fire at a house in Braintree Friday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters faced windy conditions and "difficult accessibility" as they battled a 3-alarm fire in Braintree Friday morning.

Photographs of the scene showed a side of the house almost entirely scorched by fire, with flames erupting from the roof and smoke billowing into the sky. Several firefighters could be seen holding a hose and spraying water onto the house.

Firefighters faced windy conditions and “difficult accessibility,” according to a post. The house appeared to be located on a hill.

A third alarm was struck around 9:30 a.m., according to a post.

All firefighters were ordered out of the building due to “deteriorating conditions,” the spokesman said.

