Gusty winds, abnormally warm temperatures across the state Christmas morning

“As warm air from the south keeps streaming in, the temperature could go up before the cold front goes through,” said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton. “There is time for it to go up, but it’ll probably fall short.”

Temperatures in Boston have hovered just below 60 degrees throughout the morning. Despite the spring-like conditions, it’s unlikely that the city will break the record of 65 degrees set in 1889, according to meteorologists.

Gusty winds and abnormally warm temperatures were widespread throughout Massachusetts Friday morning, causing minor power outages and snowmelt in many areas across the state.

Advertisement

In Boston, the average temperature for Christmas day is around 32 degrees, he said. On Friday, the lowest temperatures — predicted to be in the low 40s — are expected to come just before midnight.

Worcester broke its record-high temperature for Christmas day in the morning at 61 degrees, Megnia said. The previous record of 60 degrees was set in 2015.

Wind gusts isolated to the coast have reached over 60 mph in several areas, Megnia said. Duxbury and the Blue Hills Observatory in Milton both recorded 67 mph gusts — the highest in the state. Bradley Airport in Connecticut recorded 64 mph, and New Shoreham and Block Island in Rhode Island both recorded 64 mph gusts.

“Winds will continue for a few more hours, but we should start to see things settle down a little bit starting after noon,” Megnia said.

There will still be “fairly gusty” winds throughout the day, which will top off around 25-30 mph, he said.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for much of Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island until 4 p.m. Friday. A flood watch was also issued through Friday evening.

Western Massachusetts has seen the most rainfall in the state so far, with between 1-2 inches recorded, according to the national weather service. Flood warnings are in effect in some areas due to the combination of heavy rain and snowmelt.

Advertisement

Boston has seen just 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch of rain in the morning, but the area “still has a pretty strong line of showers moving through there,” Megnia said. “It reached the peak, and it’s on its way down.”

Another ½-inch or more can be expected, totaling about an inch, he said.

“We’re expecting a little more rain throughout the day, but the heaviest has already fallen as expected overnight,” Megnia said.

Light showers will continue across the state, tapering down toward the end of the day, he said.

Just under 5,300 customers were without power in Massachusetts as of 10:17 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The outages are scattered throughout the state, with the majority occurring on the South Shore.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.