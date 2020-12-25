K.C. Jones, a Celtics legend and 12-time NBA champion, dies at 88

What he was, consistently and unequivocally, was a winner. Twelve NBA championships, including eight straight as a member of the 1958-66 Celtics, are evidence of that.

K.C. Jones was never the flashiest ball handler or most prolific scorer during his playing days. When he turned to coaching, his laid-back, player-friendly style was the antithesis of how most modern NBA coaches operate.

His resume boasts championships at the college, Olympic, and professional levels. His Boston Celtics jersey number — 25 — hangs in the TD Garden rafters. He played with or coached Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale, among other NBA hall of famers.

Then the head coach of the Celtics, Mr. Jones relaxed after a 1988 practice.

“Winning followed K.C. wherever he went,” said Boston Globe sportswriter Bob Ryan, who covered Jones’s career for decades. “He knew how to win, and he appealed to other winners like him.”

A 1989 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Mr. Jones died on Friday of Alzheimer’s disease, Celtics spokesman Jeff Twiss confirmed to the Globe. He was 88.

Mr. Jones benefited enormously from his long association with Russell, who set the gold standard for winning. The two played together on the University of San Francisco team that captured two NCAA titles, at one point compiling a 56-game victory streak, and on the 1956 US men’s basketball team that triumphed at the Melbourne Olympics.

Reunited in Boston, the pair continued their winning ways as Russell became the league’s dominant defensive force. Mr. Jones accepted a lesser role at first, serving as backup point guard to Cousy for five years before stepping into a starting role.

Mr. Jones drove by Chet Walker during game action in 1965.

Skeptics wondered whether he could run the Celtics nearly as effectively as Cousy had. He answered the challenge by becoming an integral part of three more championship teams.

A rugged, relentless defender, the 6-foot-1-inch Jones often guarded the opponent’s leading backcourt player. Night after night he matched up against such superstars as Oscar Robertson and Jerry West, and night after night he gave his team a strong chance to win.

“He was limited offensively, but that was not his role,” Ryan observed. “He knew who he was as a player as well as anyone possibly could.”

That knowledge served Mr. Jones well when, in 1983, the Celtics promoted him from assistant to head coach. The team was packed with top-notch players and would soon add more, building a roster that included Bird, McHale, Robert Parish, Dennis Johnson, Danny Ainge, and Bill Walton. The Celtics won titles in ’84 and ’86, and Mr. Jones won praise for allowing his veterans to play with minimal interference.

Ainge, now the Celtics’ president of basketball operations, said Mr. Jones helped ease his transition from college ball to the NBA. “K.C. was a mentor to me as a young player,” he said, “a calming and peaceful man with great leadership skills as a coach and someone I considered a great friend.”

Beneath his usually calm exterior burned an intense competitive fire, Ainge added.

Others who played with or under Mr. Jones felt similarly about the way he comported himself, on and off the court.

Russell once said, “Of all the men I know in life, K.C. is the one I would like one of my sons to be like.” Bird went him one better, perhaps, calling Mr. Jones “the kind of person I’d like to be, but I don’t have the time to work at it.”

Mr. Jones gestured as he talked with Kevin McHale, left, and Danny Ainge during Game Five of the third round of the 1988 NBA playoffs between the Celtics and the Detroit Pistons.

K.C. Jones — he inherited his father’s name, initials only — was born May 25, 1932, in Taylor, Texas. The oldest of six children, he grew up during a time of economic deprivation and Jim Crow segregation. His parents divorced when he was 9; his mother, Eula, moved her brood to San Francisco.

There, young K.C. blossomed into an outstanding high school athlete, starring in football and basketball. Shy by nature, he gained confidence through sports, he acknowledged in his 1986 autobiography, “Rebound.”

His football prowess earned him a tryout with the Los Angeles Rams. After serving two years in the Army, Mr. Jones briefly played for them in 1958. Three games into their preseason, however, he left camp and joined the Celtics, who had drafted him in the second round back in 1956.

For the next nine seasons, Mr. Jones made Boston his home, posting modest career stats (he averaged slightly more than 7 points and 4 assists per game) that understated his impact on the team’s success. Retiring in 1967, he began his coaching career at Brandeis University.

Other stops as head or assistant coach included Harvard University, the Los Angeles Lakers, San Diego Conquistadors of the American Basketball Association, Capital (now Washington) Bullets, Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Supersonics, and Detroit Pistons. He also coached a pair of women’s teams, the New England Blizzard of the American Basketball League and the University of Rhode Island.

As head coach for three NBA teams — the Bullets, SuperSonics, and Celtics — Mr. Jones compiled a 522-252 record. None of his teams posted a season-long losing record.

Boston Celtics assistant coach Jimmy Rodgers and head coach KC Jones celebrate the team's NBA championship in the locker room after Game 7 of the NBA Finals outside of the Boston Garden in Boston on June 12, 1984. The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games.

“I prefer my players come across as geniuses,” he once said. “Mine is a subtle, quiet approach,” he added, one that best suited his temperament and players’ abilities.

In 1959, Mr. Jones married Beverly Cain, the sister of Carl Cain, one of his Olympic teammates. The couple had five children before divorcing. In 1981, Mr. Jones married Ellen, a Boston University graduate student, with whom he had a son. In addition to his wife, he leaves four daughters, Leslie, Kelly, Bryna, and Holly, and two sons, K.C. Jr. (Kipper) and Christopher.

Mr. Jones, who began singing in church at a young age, could often be found at a local piano bar after a Celtics contest, crooning standards such as “You’re Nobody Til Somebody Loves You.” Music, he said, was good therapy after coaching an NBA game, win or lose. In addition to singing, he was an avid golfer, tennis player, and cook.

Tom Heinsohn, left, and K.C. Jones enjoyed themselves at a postseason gala for the Celtics in 1965. Heinsohn died last month.

A low point in his life occurred after his Bullets team was swept by Golden State in the 1975 NBA finals. During a lopsided loss, TV cameras caught him looking on silently while an assistant drew up a play. Media reports surfaced that Mr. Jones had lost control of the team, a rap that would haunt him after he was fired by the Bullets a year later. If he’d learned anything, he later said, it was never to allow a camera or microphone near his bench. “It’s known around the league as the K.C. Jones syndrome,” he said ruefully.

For years, Mr. Jones feared he would never land another head coaching job, in part because of his race. During this period, his marriage crumbled and he began drinking heavily, as he wrote in his autobiography. He was eventually brought back into the Celtics fold in 1977 by head coach Satch Sanders, his close friend and former teammate. Serving as an assistant under Sanders and his successors, Dave Cowens and Bill Fitch, groomed him to run the team after Fitch left in 1983.

After retiring from coaching, Mr. Jones became a special assistant and TV analyst for the University of Hartford men’s basketball team. He was inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame in 1986 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

