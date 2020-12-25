Police investigating fatal stabbing in East Boston

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 208 Sumner St., Boston police said in a statement.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and died in East Boston Thursday night.

The victim was brought to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.

Those with information about the stabbing are asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members who want to report anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Advertisement

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.